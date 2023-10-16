"A teaser or just a coincidence": GTA 6 fans react to Rockstar's latest newswire post about GTA Online

Fans are speculating if an image uploaded by Rockstar Games on one of its latest newswire posts is teasing Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 or is just a coincidence. It shows a Downtown Cab Co. taxi in front of the Vinewood sign. Most of the sign is covered by trees, but the visible part spells VINEW, which can also be perceived as VI (six in Roman numerals), and the word "NEW", possibly hinting at the next entry in the series.

The Vinewood sign was also linked to an alleged Grand Theft Auto 6 teaser when Rockstar uploaded an image promoting the Red Happy Moon Tee just a few weeks ago. The developer hasn't responded to the rumors, but many believe that an official announcement of the sequel might be close.

Fans debate over the possibility of Rockstar Games' latest newswire post containing a GTA 6 teaser

Rockstar Games uploaded this image in its Newswire post promoting GTA+ (subscription service for GTA Online on Next-Gen consoles) benefits for this month. Since the visible parts of the Vinewood sign spell out VI (Roman numeral six) and NEW, possibly indicating a new game in the series, some think this is a teaser for Grand Theft Auto 6.

As mentioned earlier, Rockstar's post promoting the Red Happy Moon Tee also garnered a lot of attention for allegedly teasing the next Grand Theft Auto game.

The Vinewood sign being partially concealed and forming "VI" in the background led to speculations about it being a teaser for the highly anticipated sequel. While many believe that to be the case, others contend that these are just coincidences.

Although this could just be a coincidence, it isn't completely out of character for Rockstar Games to tease new titles in this manner. Recent rumors suggest that a GTA 6 announcement might be arriving on October 26, 2023. There isn't any confirmation about it, but these images have led many to believe that an official reveal might be on the horizon.

While these fan theories are certainly interesting to analyze, readers must take them with a grain of salt. Rumors about the GTA 6 price, announcement, and release date frequently emerge on social media, but it must be remembered that Rockstar Games are yet to confirm such details.

