How to get the Sanctus chopper bike in GTA Online after the Halloween 2023 update?

GTA Online received a brand new Halloween update on October 12, 2023, giving a lot of bonuses to celebrate the spooky season. However, no Halloween is completed in Los Santos without owning a Liberty City Cycles Sanctus, a custom chopper bike based on the real-life Orange County Choppers T-Rex.

Players can visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website and get this skull-faced motorcycle for a price of $1,995,000.

Let’s learn everything players should know about the Sanctus before investing in GTA Online.

Sanctus in the GTA Online Halloween 2023 update – A breakdown of visual design

The Liberty City Cycles Sanctus is a heavily customized version of the Avarus, another chopper bike from the same manufacturer. This GTA Online motorcycle is famous for its unique skull-themed body parts. The vehicle also seemed to take inspiration from Orange County Choppers Black Widow for the spiderweb-themed mudguards.

Here are all the important visual characteristics of the Sanctus:

Front Section

Unique metallic spider webs-like piece for mudguard

Large-sized skull-shaped fairing

Two eye-shaped headlamps capable of emitting a unique red glow

Two z-shaped handlebars instead of a single one

Visible front forks’ top caps

Main body

A Sharp Tail-like Frame with sharp sections

Triangular-shaped webs on the front-tubular frame

A rib cage-like metallic piece wrapped on the fuel tank

A Custom Oil Tank partially covered by two metallic webs

A set of visible exhaust pipes on the right side

Rear Section

A set of tail lights

A vertically mounted license plate

A metallic web replacing the rear fender

A fully-animated chain drive

An Atomic-branded belt

The bike comes with a primary color applied on the body as well as the frame, while a secondary color is found on the handlebars and the custom components of the bike. The visible presentation is perfect for roaming around Los Santos during the ongoing GTA Online Halloween 2023 event.

How is the Liberty City Cycles Sanctus in 2023

The Sanctus runs on a chain-driven, V-Twin internal combustion engine with a five-speed transmission. As expected from a vehicle like this, it possesses immense acceleration that helps it reach a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) in just a quick seconds. According to Broughy1322’s testing, the bike can complete one lap in just 1:03.329, which is fairly decent for a chopper bike.

It may not be one of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online; however, the overall presentation, combined with solid performance, makes it worth getting in 2023.

If players are looking for a suitable vehicle this Halloween, the Sanctus is the perfect choice to wreak havoc on the streets of Los Santos while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.

