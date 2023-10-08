5 fastest unique bikes in GTA Online (October 2023)

GTA Online currently has nearly 500 vehicles in the game, and the majority of them are four-wheelers. However, there is also a dedicated community of two-wheeler fans that use bikes as their primary mode of transportation. Rockstar Games currently offers 40 two-wheelers, which was reduced from 57 after the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

Similar to cars, bikes also have a few unique models that can attract anyone’s attention. However, being attractive isn’t enough to own one. This article lists five of the fastest and most unique bikes in GTA Online that you can own in October 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Pegassi Oppressor, Nagasaki Shotaro, and other fastest unique bikes in GTA Online

1) Pegassi Oppressor

The Pegassi Oppressor is a unique two-wheeler that is known as the first flying bike in GTA Online. However, it can only temporarily glide in the air after which it will fall to the ground. The vehicle is based on the real-life Yamaha MX 175. However, Rockstar Games added four wings to give it the additional feature of flying.

It has a rocket boost that can propel it to a top speed of 140.00 mph or 225.31 km/h. The same also helps the vehicle to take off from the ground. It is a weaponized vehicle that can be outfitted with a Machine Gun and Homing Missiles.

2) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

The Pegassi Oppressor Mk II is the first and only flying bike in GTA Online in the true sense. As the name implies, it is an upgraded version of the Pegassi Oppressor. However, Rockstar Games slightly reduced the top speed, limiting it to 127.75 mph or 205.59 km/h.

It is a hoverbike that is based on the real-life BMW hoverbike concept. You can use it as an alternative to aircraft and planes in GTA Online. However, the Pegassi Oppressor Mk II can carry only one person. It is also one of the most controversial vehicles in the game because of the powerful weapons it carries.

3) Nagasaki Shotaro

The Nagasaki Shotaro is undoubtedly the most unique vehicle in the entire game. It is a futuristic-looking bike based on the real-life Lotus C-01 and Light Cycle from the popular Hollywood movie Tron: Legacy. The bike has an aggressive aerodynamic design and neon lights all over its body.

When fully upgraded, the Shotaro can reach a top speed of 123.75 mph or 199.16 km/h. It is the main attraction of the popular Adversary Mode "Deadline" in GTA Online. The vehicle also has various unique customizations. However, most of the upgrades are primarily focused on the bike’s appearance.

4) Western Rampant Rocket Tricycle

The Western Rampant Rocket Tricycle is physically the longest bike in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life Rocket II Trike and has a long front wheel stretch. The rear of the bike looks like a modified quadbike; however, the huge engine and the front part make it stand out in the crowd.

When you fully upgrade the bike, it can reach a top speed of 106.00 mph or 170.59 km/h. Despite being nearly the size of a compact car, the Western Rampant Rocket Tricycle can carry only one person. Still, it is one of the best vehicles to drive in GTA Online, especially on off-roads.

5) Nagasaki Stryder

The Nagasaki Stryder is also a unique-looking tricycle based on the real-life Lazareth Triazuma. It has an aggressive design with two huge wheels in the front and a slightly smaller one at the rear. Many players also mistake it for a quadbike from a distance.

It is one of the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online that can reach a top speed of 101.50 mph or 163.35 km/h. You can use it as a reliable vehicle in off-road situations. The Stryder is also a part of The Diamond Casino Heist, where you can use it in the finale.

