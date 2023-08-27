5 fastest motorcycles to own after buying GTA Online MC Clubhouse

Motorcycles are one of the significant modes of transportation in GTA Online, and many players use them as daily drivers. Rockstar Games introduced a Motorcycle Club-themed weekly update on August 24, 2023, and many can be seen grinding on motorcycles to make the most out of the weekly bonuses. The gaming studio offers around 50 motorcycles in the game.

Most riders prefer fast two-wheelers to finish their errands quickly. However, the lack of a proper system to determine a vehicle’s performance significantly discourages them from spending money blindly. To help, this article lists five of the fastest motorcycles in GTA 5 Online that you can buy in 2023.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

5 fastest motorcycles that MC Club owners can own in GTA Online

1) Western Reever

The Western Reever is currently the fastest motorcycle in GTA Online in 2023. It has a top speed of 163.00 mph or 262.32 km/h, which can be achieved after fully upgrading the vehicle. The bike can finish a lap in 0:59.459 minutes, which is faster than most other cars in the game.

The Reever is powered by a pushrod V-Twin engine and has a five-speed transmission box. You can also increase the traction by applying any Backrest customization. Performing wheelie for a longer duration will increase the top speed to 178.2 mph or 286.8 km/h.

2) Western Deathbike (Arena)

As the name implies, the Western Deathbike (Arena) is an Arena War-specific vehicle in GTA Online. It comes in three variations: Apocalypse, Future Shock, and Nightmare. When fully upgraded in the Arena Workshop, it can cruise at a top speed of 150.00 mph or 241.40 km/h.

It is not a standard race-compatible vehicle in GTA Online. However, you can use it in Arena War races. It is powered by a V-Twin engine and a four-speed transmission box. Expert riders can finish a lap in 0:59.017 minutes with the Western Deathbike (Arena). It also comes with a boost feature that can be used repeatedly.

3) Pegassi Oppressor

The Pegassi Oppressor is a weaponized motorcycle that can also glide in the air for a few seconds. Its top speed on the road is 140.00 mph or 225.31 km/h. However, it comes with a Rocket Boost feature that temporarily increases the top speed.

The boost helps the vehicle in quick acceleration and also to take off from the ground. Once in the air, you must touch the ground safely to recharge the Rocket Boost. It is one of the fastest two-wheelers in GTA Online in 2023, but it cannot be used in standard races due to the pre-installed weapons.

4) Maibatsu Manchez Scout

The Maibatsu Manchez Scout is a military-grade off-road motorcycle in GTA Online. Those who frequently grind the Cayo Perico Heist get to ride this motorcycle on the island. It has a top speed of 139.75 mph or 224.91 km/h and can finish a lap in 1:06.968 minutes.

Rockstar Games provides a single-cylinder engine and a five-speed transmission box to power the vehicle. It has great maneuverability and can traverse through rough terrains.

Expert GTA Online riders can also perform extended wheelies that slightly increase the top speed of the Maibatsu Manchez Scout. This technique can also be used in races.

5) Nagasaki BF400

The Nagasaki BF400 is a sporty-looking motorcycle in the game with a very high ground clearance. When fully upgraded, it can propel at a top speed of 137.00 mph or 220.48 km/h and can finish a lap in 1:03.263 minutes. It is one of the cheapest vehicles in GTA Online, with a starting price of $95,000.

It is powered by a single-cylinder engine and a five-speed transmission box. Expert riders can also ride it efficiently on dirt roads and uneven terrains. You can apply the Atomic and Sprunk liveries to make the motorcycle look unique.

Poll : Do you own any of these motorcycles in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes