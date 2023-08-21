10 fastest GTA Online cars that are cost-efficient, ranked

The fastest cars in GTA Online are always the first priority of many players. While Rockstar Games offers over 500 vehicles in the game, many players look for the fastest ones as it helps them in completing their errands quickly. There is also a general perception among players that the fastest cars are the costliest in the game. While this is true to an extent, there are also some fast cars with cheap price tags.

This article lists and ranks the 10 fastest cars in GTA Online that you can get for low prices.

Note: The top speeds of these vehicles were measured by renowned YouTuber Broughy1322.

Ranking 10 of the fastest and budget-friendly cars in GTA Online in 2023

10) Bravado Gauntlet Classic Custom

The Gauntlet Classic Custom is a popular muscle car in GTA Online that can be obtained from Benny's Original Motor Works. It has a top speed of 125.50 mph or 201.97 km/h and costs only $815,000 for the conversion. The racecar can finish a lap in 1:10.522 minutes.

9) Lampadati Novak

The Novak is a very underrated car in the game that also appeared in the GTA 6 leaked videos. It is a four-seater SUV that can reach a top speed of 126.00 mph or 202.78 km/h. The Legendary Motorsport website sells it for a base price of $608,000.

8) Vapid Pißwasser Dominator

The Pißwasser Dominator is an OG car that comes with a pre-installed Pißwasser livery. While all other aspects of the car are the same as the Vapid Dominator, the Pißwasser variant can run at a top speed of 126.50 mph or 203.58 km/h. Players can get it for only $315,000.

7) Progen Itali GTB Custom

The Itali GTB Custom is a Benny’s-upgradable supercar in GTA Online that costs only $495,000 for the conversion. After a complete overhaul, it can run at a top speed of 127.00 mph or 204.39 km/h. It is one of the best racecars to use in the game.

6) Truffade Nero Custom

The Nero Custom is one of the oldest cars on this list. It is an upgraded version of the Truffade Nero and can run at a top speed of 127.25 mph or 204.79 km/h. Benny charges $605,000 for upgrading the vehicle. The car has a lap timing of 1:01.061 minutes.

5) Übermacht Sentinel Classic Widebody

The Sentinel Classic Widebody is not only popular for its top speed but for drifting as well. It is one of the best drift cars in GTA Online that has a top speed of 127.25 mph or 204.79 km/h. Players can acquire it by paying $700,000 at Benny's Original Motor Works.

4) Pegassi Toros

The Toros is a popular SUV and one of the best cars to drive in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life Lamborghini Urus and can reach a top speed of 127.50 mph or 205.19 km/h. Legendary Motorsport lists the vehicle for $498,000.

3) Obey 10F Widebody

The 10F Widebody was once one of the most anticipated cars in GTA Online. It is a sports car based on the real-life Audi R8 Gen II. Players can acquire it from Benny for $575,000. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 128.00 mph or 206.00 km/h.

2) Bravado Banshee 900R

The Banshee 900R is one of the best all-rounder cars in the game. It is a sports car that is also very prominent among drift enthusiasts. Players can upgrade their Banshees to the 900R version at Benny’s garage for $565,000. It can cruise at a top speed of 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h.

1) BF Weevil Custom

The Weevil Custom is the fastest car in GTA Online across all platforms. It is an open-wheel hotrod that can reach a crazy top speed of 137.50 mph or 221.28 km/h. Players can collect a modified BF Weevil for free and convert it to the Custom version for $980,000.

