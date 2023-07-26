5 best drift cars in GTA Online that are affordable, ranked

Drift cars are one of the most popular vehicle categories in GTA Online, and die-hard fans would go to any extent to acquire them. Although Rockstar Games does not include any specific filter or classification for drift cars in the game, the player base has identified some cars that are great for sliding on the streets. However, most top-rated cars are expensive, which new and low-budget players cannot easily afford.

Nonetheless, the multiplayer game also includes some budget-friendly cars that give almost similar performance as the expensive ones. This article lists and ranks five of the best and cheapest drift cars in GTA Online that players can buy in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Bravado Banshee, Benefactor Schafter V12, and three other budget-friendly drift cars in GTA Online

5) Bravado Sprunk Buffalo

The Bravado Sprunk Buffalo screams sports and adventure as it comes with a green and yellow Sprunk livery by default. However, it is also one of the best drift cars in GTA Online that players can buy for $535,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

The real-life Dodge Charger look-alike car is powered by a twin-cam straight-4 engine and a five-speed transmission box. A complete modification and upgradation roughly cost around $240,000, after which it can reach a top speed of 116.00 mph or 186.68 km/h.

4) Benefactor Schafter V12

The Benefactor Schafter V12 of undoubtedly one of the best-sounding cars in GTA Online, and many players also use it for sports drifting. As the name implies, the car is powered by a V12 engine and a massive six-speed transmission box. You can purchase it for $116,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website.

Players can afford the car without using any GTA Online money glitches. The upgrade costs are also low and can be fully modified within the budget of around $300,000. You can also apply Low Grip Tires at the Los Santos Car Meet to enhance the drifting performance.

3) Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

The Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire is a little expensive, but is still cheaper than most other normal cars in the game. Players can purchase it for $745,000 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website. Although it has a boxy design, many players admire its drifting capabilities on the road.

When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 125.25 mph or 201.57 km/h, making it one of the fastest drift cars in GTA Online. Players can also heavily customize the Gauntlet Hellfire to assert dominance on the street.

2) Karin Futo

While the Karin Futo GTX is already one of the top drift cars in GTA Online, low-budget players can get the base model Futo to practice their drifting skills. Rockstar Games used to sell this car for only $9,000, but it is no longer available for purchase. Nonetheless, players can still steal the car from the street at no cost.

The Futo is powered by a four-cylinder engine and a five-speed transmission box. It is a rear-wheel-drivable car that can reach a top speed of 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h. Stealing the car also makes it cheaper while upgrading, which costs only GTA$ 160,000.

1) Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee is undoubtedly one of the best drift cars in 2023. Players can buy the car for $105,000 from Legendary Motorsport, steal it from the street, or claim it for free if they have the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. When fully upgraded, it can move at a top speed of 117.75 mph or 189.50 km/h.

While the base car can be used for drifting at early stages, you can also apply HSW and Benny’s upgrades after gathering some money. Benny’s upgrade turns it into Banshee 900R, which is one of the best drift cars in the game. After GTA 6 announcement, many fans want to see the Banshee in the upcoming game as well.

