5 of the best drift cars GTA Online players can get in 2023

Drift cars have a distinct fanbase in GTA Online and it is also one of the most popular vehicle sports. While there are no particular drift-class vehicles in the multiplayer game, Rockstar Games did add some sports and tuner cars that players can use to show their skills. However, many expert drivers also use regular vehicles to drift, stunning the fanbase.

As of 2023, you can get your hands on several vehicles that can be used for drifting. However, many beginners prefer the best ones to learn the skill. This article lists five of the best cars you can use to improve your skills.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Karin Futo GTX, Dinka Jester RR, and three other best drift cars in GTA Online that players can buy

1) Bravado Banshee 900R

This is one of the oldest cars in the GTA franchise, and Rockstar Games also added it to Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. You can take the base model Bravado Banshee to Benny’s Original Motor Works garage and upgrade it to the 900R version.

The modification makes it one of the best drift cars in the multiplayer game. The Banshee 900R is powered by a single-cam V8 engine and a five-speed transmission that helps it to reach a top speed of 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h. A lowered stance and low-grip tires help the car to drift even more.

2) Karin Futo GTX

This is mostly popular among expert drifters as it has a natural tendency to slide. This makes it one of the best drift cars in GTA Online in 2023. While other cars require some practice to drift and slide, the Futo GTX does so even with the slightest turns.

The car has a boxy design with a lowered stance, making it perfect for drifting in the game. It is powered by a four-cylinder engine with four throttle bodies and a five-speed transmission. The top speed of 119.75 mph or 192.72 km/h also helps the GTA Online vehicle to drift for a long distance with a single acceleration.

3) Pfister Comet S2

If you prefer some style with skills, the Pfister Comet S2 is the best choice for you. It is a slick-looking sports and tuners car with an aerodynamic design and lowered stance. These features help the driver to drift smoothly through various surfaces.

However, it costs $1,878,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website. Many players also use GTA Online money glitches to buy the car. It should be noted that there are three other Comets in the game, and drifters should particularly look for the Pfister Comet S2.

4) Dinka Jester RR

While the Toyota Supra is already a popular car in the real world, GTA Online drift enthusiasts can also drive it in the game as the Dinka Jester RR. It is a stylish, aerodynamic car that expert drifters frequently use to show their skills. The twin-cam Inline-four engine and the massive eight-speed transmission box make the car a powerhouse.

When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 125.00 mph or 201.17 km/h, which helps the car for long-distance drifting. You can purchase it from the Legendary Motorsport website for $1,970,000.

5) Karin Sultan RS Classic

The Karin Sultan RS Classic may not look like a stunt car, but it can do smooth drifting on streets when operated properly. It is one of the most popular drift cars in GTA Online. You can purchase it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for $1,789,000.

The engine bay houses a six-cylinder, twin-cam engine with twin turbochargers. The five-speed transmission box and an all-wheel drive layout make it suitable for sliding and drifting through most road surfaces in the game. It can reach a top speed of 117.50 mph or 189.10 km/h when fully upgraded.

