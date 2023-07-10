Free GTA 5 APK download links for Android in 2023: What you need to know

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 has been out for nearly a decade, yet its popularity is rising daily. While the game is available on PC and consoles, there is a large audience awaiting its release on Android devices. While other titles from the series can be purchased and played on Android, the current game remains unavailable. In fact, it hasn't even been ported to the popular Nintendo Switch.

Interestingly, free download links for Android versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 occasionally pop-up online. However, these links are fake and should not be trusted, as GTA 5 isn't available on this platform.

Everything to know about free GTA 5 APK download links for Android in 2023

Avoid free APK download links for GTA 5 on Android, as Rockstar Games hasn't released the title on mobile devices. These links are either fake or belong to fan-made iterations of the game.

Since Rockstar's 2013 title is incredibly popular, scammers use such APK and OBB links as bait to infect people's smartphones and other devices with viruses.

The safest way of downloading games and applications officially on Android devices is via the Google Play Store. Those who wish to play Grand Theft Auto 5 on Android can download other titles from the series, such as Vice City and San Andreas. However, these games must be purchased.

As for other games similar to GTA 5, stick to well-known titles like the Gangstar series. While some Gangstar entries are free, others need to be purchased. Nevertheless, they can provide the closest experience of having Grand Theft Auto 5 on Android.

Additionally, they must only be downloaded from the Google Play Store, as installing them through free APK or OBB links can damage your smartphone or other Android devices.

Rockstar Games hasn't announced anything about a Grand Theft Auto 5 port for Android. This is likely because most of their development teams are busy with Grand Theft Auto 6, and the current game is too big to feature on hand-held systems.

Oddly enough, it isn't even available on the Nintendo Switch, which already hosts a huge library of games, many of which provide an alternative Grand Theft Auto experience.

In recent months, many PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users have reported performance issues with the title. While each new update brings fresh content or fixes for GTA Online money glitches, it also makes the game difficult to run on old-gen consoles.

Hence, there is a possibility Rockstar might drop support for these systems in the future. As far as Android devices are concerned, the possibility of running such a big game seems incredibly bleak.

