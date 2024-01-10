GTA 5 on Android can now be emulated, here's how

GTA 5 fans on mobile have been waiting for an Android port of the game for years, but thankfully, there's now a way to play the game directly on smartphones. A Redditor named "Due_Teaching_6974" shared a video on the r/EmulationOnAndroid subreddit, which shows a Poco F3 running Grand Theft Auto 5 at around 25-30 FPS. While this might not be a good framerate, it's definitely a start, and the most important thing is that it remains pretty stable.

The performance depends on the hardware, as the OP (Original Poster) also showed a screenshot of a different system running the game at around 40-50 FPS. So, here's what GTA 5 fans need to know about running the game on their mobile devices.

GTA 5 can now be emulated on Android with a stable framerate

The video shows GTA 5 being emulated on a Poco F3, which runs on the Snapdragon 870 processor. It's unclear what in-game settings they used to run the game, but the ped density seems relatively low. While the FPS may seem low by modern standards, it should be noted that Grand Theft Auto 5 on the PS3 and Xbox 360 ran at around 20-30 FPS when it came out in 2013.

The video also shows minor stutters, and it reportedly had a memory overload of 90% on an 8 GB RAM. However, the mere fact that this iconic open-world game has finally been emulated successfully on mobile devices is a historic moment. The process was made possible with an emulator called Mobox.

Players will also need Termux to run Wine Esync on non-rooted devices. Termux is an open-source terminal emulator for running a Linux environment on Android. All the necessary files can be found on the official GitHub page for Mobox (https://github.com/olegos2/mobox), which explains how to get the emulator working.

Although Rockstar hasn't made Grand Theft Auto 5 officially available on mobile devices, some games from the 3D Universe and Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars are all playable. Players should also note that the Mobox emulator makes running most PC games possible on Android, including Grand Theft Auto 4.

Meanwhile, Rockstar recently launched the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy on mobile, exclusively available to Netflix subscribers. Surprisingly, this version of the remastered trilogy runs and looks better, as several graphical glitches have been fixed. The aesthetic of the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy on mobile also closely resembles the originals, especially its distinctive color palettes and skyboxes.

