5 reasons to play GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on mobile devices

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition is finally playable on mobile devices after months of waiting, and gamers have Netflix to thank for it. The titles have been launched on the Play Store (for Android) and App Store (for iOS), and all it takes to enjoy these classic 3D Universe games is a Netflix subscription. All three games — GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas — were launched on December 14, 2023.

As such, it's now reasonable for Grand Theft Auto fans to get a Netflix subscription and for PC and console gamers to switch to mobile gaming. With that in mind, here are five reasons for playing the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition on mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Gameplay improvements, compact size, and more reasons why GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition mobile is worth playing

1) Handheld experience

The Grand Theft Auto 3D Universe games were originally released on consoles and PC. They were eventually released on mobile devices but remained comparatively inferior to the original releases, with several missing features and removed content. However, those games are no longer available for purchase on either the App Store or the Play Store.

This means the new Definitive Edition remasters are the only way to enjoy the games. Veteran fans would surely love to explore the iconic 3D Universe Trilogy on handheld devices, as the touch controls provide a different experience altogether. Thanks to the GTA Trilogy on Netflix, players can escape to the world of Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas from nearly anywhere.

2) It's remastered

Many mobile gamers have already tried out the Grand Theft Auto 3D Universe games on their smartphones. However, this is the first time that the Definitive Edition remasters have made their way to mobile. This is an enhanced version of the beloved trilogy that seeks to improve and modernize the games.

The mobile versions of the original trilogy also featured some enhancements. However, the new GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Android and iOS boasts several more quality-of-life upgrades, such as weapon and radio selection wheels, an improved control scheme, better maps, and more.

3) Improved version

The remastered GTA Trilogy by Netflix for mobile is a bit different compared to the original release in 2021. The Definitive Edition Trilogy was widely criticized for being buggy and unstable, having subpar graphics and character models, and was considered a massive downgrade in general.

The Netflix version, however, is quite different. Players will receive several remade and enhanced aspects of the Definitive Edition games. The GTA Trilogy on mobile looks better, with new skyboxes and textures, and it runs relatively smoothly on most devices. It also retains the originals' luster by not changing the aesthetics where it isn't necessary.

4) Netflix subscription

To enjoy the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition on Android and iOS, mobile gamers simply need a Netflix subscription. They don't have to make any additional purchases as all three games — Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas — are free to subscribers.

Most mobile users already have a Netflix subscription, as it's one of the most popular subscription-based video streaming platforms. With the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy included in its vast and steadily growing game library, a Netflix subscription should be a very appealing option for gamers.

5) It's compact

The original Grand Theft Auto 3D Universe games are quite small in size (less than 10 GB in total) despite being packed to the brim with content. On the other hand, the Definitive Edition remasters were quite large, easily taking up over 45 GB of storage on PC and Xbox.

As such, players were worried that the games would command a massive space on Android and iOS. However, the GTA Trilogy Definite Edition file size on mobile is quite small, being only marginally larger than the original entries on PC. The total storage required for all three titles is less than 10 GB.

