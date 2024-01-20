7 open-world games to play if you're bored with GTA Online (2024)

GTA Online is a decade old, with Rockstar Games still pouring content for fans. However, several players are looking for options other than the online multiplayer. This step is completely natural because there will come a point when you've completed all the heists, and the free roam has nothing new to offer.

Fortunately, several other video games online will help you relax while offering fun and almost the same amount of content as GTA Online. However, picking out the good ones among the many available titles can get challenging.

So, this article has hand-picked seven open-world games if you're bored with playing Grand Theft Auto Online.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

7 open-world titles that are as good as GTA Online

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, released in 2015, is one of the most amazing open-world video games. It has a huge map with a diverse ecosystem crawling with opportunities and dangers. You play as Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher, a trained professional who dispatches monsters.

With intricate crafting, armor, and weapon systems, Witcher 3 will keep you invested long. It has an interesting main story with tons of side missions. The open world is quite rewarding for players who like to explore.

2) Cyberpunk 2077

If you're more into gunfights and cars, Cyberpunk 2077 should keep you busy and interested. It has a huge map with an intricate plot and vast character customization options. Although the game had a rocky release, CD Projekt Red has so far fixed almost every bug and issue.

Players can complete the main story or keep themselves busy with free roam and countless side missions. With Keanu Reeves playing a significant character in the game, one will encounter several interesting interactions.

3) The Watch Dogs series

Watch Dogs is another interesting title to try while taking a break from GTA Online. The later installments in the series have way better hacking systems and character customization features.

With a thrilling plot and multiple opportunities in its open world, players are bound to stay invested for long. This title is considered by many to be the best in the series.

4) Saints Row: The Third

Saints Row started as a GTA clone but eventually grew into a separate franchise loved by fans and the internet. The Third is one of the best titles in the series and has tons of interesting features and missions.

Its multiplayer co-op system is slightly similar to Grand Theft Auto Online and offers hours of fun. You can join the game with your friends and slowly build your criminal organization while facing other opponents.

5) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is another Rockstar Games classic that blew fans away. Anyone who hasn't tried out this game should give it a go. It features a vast and intricate open world filled with details.

It has some of the best features fans want to see in GTA 6 as well. The developers put a lot of effort into the gameplay, plot, and characters to make things interesting and memorable.

6) L.A. Noire

Although L.A. Noire rolled out in 2011, it featured cutting-edge facial feature technology for its time. This is one of the biggest reasons it was such a successful title back in the day. However, the intense plot, as well as the overall gameplay, also ensured that players had fun.

The game still holds quite well today, and anyone bored of slogging in GTA Online can try playing this masterpiece. Not only will this keep you thrilled, but the ending will blow you away like it did for everyone who played it.

7) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is one of the most underrated titles of all time simply because most gamers ignore it as a GTA clone. However, it is much more than that. Set in the streets of Hong Kong, your character is an undercover cop who needs to get to the roots of the criminal organizations.

The game not only has guns and vehicles but also amazing hand-to-hand combat, which is quite superior to anything that Grand Theft Auto offers. This is one of the biggest reasons you should try this game. The overall gameplay is also quite fun, and the plot is thrilling enough to keep you invested.

Hopefully, Rockstar Games rolled out GTA 6 trailer 2 to bring back the spark in the Grand Theft Auto community.

