5 realistic Red Dead Redemption 2 features that should debut in the GTA series

GTA 5 and its online multiplayer counterpart have produced hours upon hours of content. However, Rockstar Games has released another title that is highly regarded in the gaming community, Red Dead Redemption 2. This title was released in 2018 and broke several barriers in terms of graphics as well as gameplay mechanics. This title showed fans what they might get in future GTA games.

The offering not only has enhanced visuals and an amazing storyline but also several realistic features that leave players amazed with the quality of work that the developers put into its development. This title properly showcases Rockstar's capabilities when it comes to offering a serious plot and characters.

This article will discuss some of the features in RDR2 that left fans in awe and should make a comeback in future Grand Theft Auto games.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 features from Red Dead Redemption 2 that will allow GTA 6 to feel more realistic

1) The NPC AI

NPCs in Red Dead Redemption 2 saw a major improvement compared to non-playable characters previously seen in the Grand Theft Auto games. They weren't simply target practices but rather played specific roles that allowed the gaming experience to flourish.

They also followed certain routines depending on the work they did, which is very impressive. For example, farmers in RDR2 wake up and go to work earlier than merchants. While these are relatively small details, they ensure the experience feels refined and realistic.

2) Refined Barber Shops

Barber Shops are a thing of memes in all the GTA games. Players can go in bald and come out with a flow hairstyle in just a few minutes. While this is a completely fine feature for a gaming title, Red Dead Redemption 2 keeps it realistic.

The length of the hair and beard in RDR2 unlock new styles that otherwise are unavailable. The beard in this title, in itself, is pretty realistic in how it interacts with the wind and character movements. Rockstar Should add this feature in Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

3) NPCs reacting to the character's hygiene and Honor

Another interesting aspect of the NPCs that make the world-building of Red Dead Redemption 2 realistic is how they react to the character's clothing, hygiene, and honor level. While there are some GTA-like games that have a similar feature, RDR 2 does it better.

If Arthur is wearing dirty clothes, the NPCs around him will give him the "looks" and some will even mock him. This allows the NPCs to become much more than an AI whose purpose is to fill the empty space on the map. Most of the GTA games lack this refinement when it comes to NPC interactions.

4) Detailed and dynamic ecosystem

While Grand Theft Auto 5 has a vast map, most of the locations are quite barren and devoid of any life. This is quite disappointing because they only increase the size of the files while not serving any distinct purpose.

On the other hand, the map of Red Dead Redemption 2 is much more dynamic with something always happening. But, this is not the only detail that the fans love and appreciate. To make things even better (or gross), dead bodies of animals and enemies eventually decompose over a few days, which makes the game as realistic as it can be.

5) Weapon details

Weapons, especially guns, have been an integral part of all the Grand Theft Auto games. However, Rockstar Games never provided many customization options. On top of that, some weapons didn't sound or perform like their real-life counterparts.

On the other hand, RDR2 offers insane details in this aspect. If the weapons get dirty or wet, they tend to jam or malfunction. The only way to get rid of this unexpected circumstance is regular cleaning and maintenance. This allows the game to feel realistic without forcing any difficult or tedious scenarios.

So, these are some things that the upcoming GTA title should learn from Red Dead Redemption 2 to make it an even better title.

Poll : Do You Want Rockstar Games to implement these features in GTA 6? Yes, it will make the game better No, they should not do that 1 votes