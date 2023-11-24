7 best games like GTA to buy on this Black Friday weekend

GTA is an extremely popular open-world video game franchise available on almost all major platforms. However, fans are always on the lookout for titles that can offer features similar to offerings in that series as well as engaging gameplay. It might not be very difficult to find an open-world game, but only a few can satisfy someone who has spent hours in GTA San Andreas or the online multiplayer lobbies in GTA 5.

However, this Black Friday weekend is the perfect opportunity for gamers to get their hands on GTA-like titles at a discounted price. This will save them a lot of money and allow them to try out several options.

These offers will only last till 28 November 2023, and this article will list seven of the best titles that will offer a similar experience to some of the most popular Gran Theft Auto games.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Horizon Zero Dawn and 6 other GTA-like games to purchase during this Black Friday Weekend sale

7) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Players looking for epic action while enjoying a big open world filled with monsters and enemies will love The Witcher 3. It has a vast map as well as tons of character and weapon-customization options. That said, this experience replaces GTA's guns with swords.

6) Payday 3

Payday 3 is a game similar to GTA titles that lets players pull off heists, ensuring Grand Theft Auto Online fans are satisfied. The title offers various maps that one can tackle alongside their friends and others in this co-op shooter. It also offers action-packed gameplay that will keep you going for hours.

5) Saints Row

Steam: $19.79 (34% discount)

PlayStation: $19.79 (67% discount)

Xbox: $59.99 (0% discount on base edition)

Saints Row is another title that gamers should add to their catalog if they wish to experience the thrill of surviving in a crime-infested world where lawlessness rules and nothing is out of bounds. Players can either go in solo or tag alongside their friends to complete their journey to the top.

4) Horizon Zero Dawn - Complete Edition

Steam: $12.49 (34% discount)

PlayStation: $9.99 (50% discount)

Xbox: Unavailable for this console

Horizon Zero Dawn shows Aloy's journey into the vast open world ruled by machines and AI that have taken over everything. While players might not find cars, the game offers other means of transportation that are as cool as riding a supercar in GTA 5 and other similar titles.

3) Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Players looking to experience a thrilling plot will enjoy Mafia III, which revolves around a young man who is betrayed and seeks revenge. The game offers a lot of action, along with character customization, in an open world full of activities for you to participate in.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 is Rockstar Games' latest title that floored the fan base with its graphics as well as features that it offers. The game is set in the old-school Wild West America where players take on the role of Arthur Morgan as he goes on a journey to find himself and discover a lot of action.

1) Cyberpunk 2077

Although Cyberpunk 2077 had a rather rocky start, CD Projekt Red pulled through and transformed the game into a polished and fun title. It provides a similar GTA-like vibe while offering tons more character customization options than any other Grand Theft Auto title on the market.

It is recommended that the gamers start their purchases before these lucrative offers come to an end and enjoy all these titles that provide a GTA-like experience before the ultimate release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

