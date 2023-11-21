GTA 6 150 dollars price tag rumor: Everything you need to know

GTA 6 has been creating much buzz ever since Rockstar Games revealed that the title's first official trailer will drop in December 2023. While there have been several leaks before this announcement, a recent rumor has taken the whole community by storm. Whispers about Grand Theft Auto 6 being priced at a whopping 150 dollars are going around the internet.

This started after the CEO of Take-Two Interactive (the parent company of Rockstar Games), Strauss Zelnick, made a statement during a recent investor call. This article will shed some more light on this topic and discuss if the rumors about the 150 dollars price tag might become real.

GTA 6 might become the most expensive Grand Theft Auto title

During the investor call meeting, Strauss Zelnick shared his views about video games' pricing policy and how this should be changed. In his words, the hours of entertainment that video games and other media provide far exceed their price. He said:

“In terms of our pricing for any entertainment property, basically the algorithm is the value of the expected entertainment usage, which is to say the per-hour value times the number of expected hours plus the terminal value that's perceived by the customer in ownership if the title is owned rather than rented or subscribed to."

He continued:

"And you’ll see that bears out in every kind of entertainment vehicle. By that standard, our frontline prices are still very, very low because we offer many hours of engagement.”

This has started rumors about the price of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 being 150 dollars. While players were already speculating that Rockstar Games might set the price tag a little higher than its other recent titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, most people will be unwilling to spend that much on a video game.

GTA 6 Trailer Countdown, a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), even shared a concept artwork of the various editions that the next installment in the series might offer where the base version of the game has been tagged at 70 dollars.

GTA 6 might include a pay-per-hour model, according to the rumors

Strauss Zelnick's statements, as well as the leaked information about GTA 6's budget being around 1 billion dollars, have sparked a lot of rumors and debates among the gaming community regarding the alleged 150-dollar price tag. While some players believe that this might turn out to be true, others think that Rockstar might implement a pay-per-hour model.

The fan account on X shared another concept artwork displaying the two GTA 6 price options that players might have in the future.

While Rockstar has not revealed the actual price of the game, there is a possibility that this might happen soon after the trailer drops in December. There are rumors that the pre-order for the GTA 6 might also follow suit.

Grand Theft Auto 6 being priced at 150 dollars is still a rumor and should be taken with a grain of salt. It is best to wait for Rockstar to make an official statement before believing any leaked information.

