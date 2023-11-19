5 things Red Dead Redemption 2 did better than GTA 5

GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are two pillars that show Rockstar Games’ capabilities in recent times. While the former was released over 10 years ago, the latter has completed its fifth anniversary recently.

Since the studio hasn’t released any new Grand Theft Auto titles yet, fans often compare the latest with RDR 2. Although both titles offer great gameplay experiences, RDR 2 is better in some aspects than the 2013 title.

This article discusses five better things in Red Dead Redemption 2 than GTA 5.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 areas where Red Dead Redemption 2’s gameplay surpasses GTA 5

1) Graphics

The first thing you notice between both games is the graphics. Since Rockstar Games was able to use the advanced hardware of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One during the development of Red Dead Redemption 2, the outcome was far better than the original Grand Theft Auto 5 gameplay.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has photorealistic graphics compared to the cartoonish graphics of GTA 5. The scenery, vegetation, skies, etc., look more realistic and soothing. The ambiance lighting, color balance, and nighttime environments look believable. Rockstar Games implemented an advanced version of its RAGE engine to design character models, animations, and various other things.

The player base is expecting the same level of improvement from the next Grand Theft Auto game as well.

2) Better storyline

Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 have compelling storylines that match their gameplay. However, the latter has many loopholes in the narrative, which become unavoidable during repeat plays. Compared to those, the gaming studio did a better job while crafting the story of Red Dead Redemption 2.

GTA 5’s story primarily revolves around money and money-related problems in life. However, Red Dead Redemption 2 has a thought-provoking storyline that takes you on an emotional ride. The ending of Red Dead Redemption 2 received more applause than the ending of Grand Theft Auto 5. While the former has a relatable plot, the latter has a fairy-tale ending.

3) NPC reactions

Red Dead Redemption 2’s NPCs feel more alive and realistic compared to the population in Grand Theft Auto 5. They have more advanced AI that produces various reactions. If you point a gun toward a single NPC in the latest GTA game, they, including everyone else around them, will run crying for their life.

However, RDR 2 NPCs are more likely to point you back with their guns instead. Some NPCs try to negotiate with you not to kill them, and others laugh at you for your childish behavior.

The population also reacts to how to act in the public. If you wear dirty clothes, you’ll be called out by the passersby.

4) Better open-world surprises

The open world of Red Dead Redemption 2 is filled with more surprises compared to GTA 5. While some details are obvious and can be spotted easily, others require sharp observation to discover. Many players may not know this, but you can steal prey from cats and keep it in your inventory for later use.

This level of attention to detail is only available in RDR 2. Although Grand Theft Auto 5 has been re-released thrice, including the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version, the gameplay is still locked to certain predefined open-world activities.

5) In-game physics

Due to the use of a more advanced RAGE engine, the in-game physics in Red Dead Redemption 2 is better than GTA 5. Many fans criticized the physics of the 2013 title when it was downgraded from Grand Theft Auto 4. However, Rockstar Games perfectly balanced the physics properties in the 2018 title.

This made the gameplay more enjoyable and the reactions of the objects more life-like. Rockstar’s attention to detail also works as a charm with the physics engine. You can spot workers hammering nails on rail tracks, butchers chopping meat, and many other things.

