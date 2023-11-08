5 big things to expect from GTA 6, ranked

GTA 6 has been a hot topic in the Grand Theft Auto community for quite some time. Ever since Rockstar Games confirmed its development in 2022, fans have been curious about everything related to it. But no major details have been revealed so far.

Fortunately, there have been some seemingly plausible leaks and rumors. They're mostly about the gameplay mechanics and features Rockstar might implement in its latest title.

This article lists five major things fans can expect from GTA 6 once it finally rolls out.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's view.

From a bigger map to better AI, here are five big things to expect from GTA 6

5) Going back to Vice City

Vice City was the hub of drug trafficking and crime way back in 2002. Fans of the series have spent countless hours completing missions and performing stunts across the city.

But afterward, Rockstar Games almost forgot about Tommy Vercetti and his empire. But if the GTA 6 rumors are true, the upcoming title might come back to the infamous metropolis.

Now, there are several reasons this rumor might be true. First, Rockstar has not used this location extensively. So, there is still a lot left to explore. Second, this Miami-inspired city is the perfect place for the next plot to unravel and new characters to take over the drug empire.

4) A bigger and more dense map

Grand Theft Auto games have always been open-world. While the maps of later titles like GTA 5 are big, they lack certain details, and many locations feel empty and barren.

This facet has been a major complaint by the community for all these years. So, Rockstar Games might be working on making the Grand Theft Auto 6 map denser.

While a big map is always appreciated, crowding it up can get challenging. On the other hand, a smaller yet condensed map is more enjoyable due to the large number of things players can explore.

3) Improved ragdoll and other physics

While Rockstar Games has been improving its in-game physics, it is still far from perfect. Therefore, fans are expecting improved ragdoll, collision, and other environmental physics in GTA 6.

These features not only improve the game's quality but also make it seem more realistic. Grand Theft Auto 5 was a huge improvement in this regard compared to the previous titles.

However, the game rolled out way back in 2013, so fans are expecting the developers to improve by adding more realism. We already have realistic ragdoll physics in recent games, so Rockstar is expected to implement it in GTA 6 as well.

2) Complex NPC and Police AI

Police chases are one of the most thrilling parts of Grand Theft Auto games. Cops spawn as soon as the wanted level gains a star, and players are pursued until they're either busted or hidden from the line of sight for a good amount of time.

But fans noticed a much-advanced police AI in the leaked GTA 6 gameplay, hinting that the other NPCs might also get an overhaul. Such a change makes things way better in the upcoming title because it was already quite impressive in Rockstar's other popular title, Red Dead Redemption 2.

The chase looked thrilling as the cops relentlessly pursued the character and used advanced tactics. If the developers decide to go with this AI, things are about to get exciting.

1) Advanced character aging system

Seeing the characters not age at all, even when the story spans several years, is quite awkward. Micheal and Trevor looked the same at the beginning of Grand Theft Auto 5 and at the end.

While this issue is not a game-breaking one, it sometimes breaks the immersion. There are already several other games that implement this feature to make the storyline look realistic.

So, fans are hoping that Rockstar Games might add an advanced character aging system where they get older and weaker over time. This aspect will amplify the immersion and make the world and the character more realistic.

So, these are some of the things fans can expect from the upcoming title. Until then, all they need to do is wait for Rockstar Games to drop the GTA 6 announcement date.

