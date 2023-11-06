5 intriguing features of GTA San Andreas that are absent from GTA 5

GTA San Andreas rolled out 19 years ago, and fans still fondly remember playing it. Interestingly, the game also has several features that the developers did not include in their latest addition to the series. This is surprising as well as disappointing for the Grand Theft Auto fans. While Rockstar keeps improving the gameplay mechanics and graphics, they also exclude several good things from their previous titles.

This article will point out some of these features from San Andreas that should have made it to GTA 5 as well.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

GTA San Andreas was ahead of its time with certain gameplay mechanics and features

1) Dynamic body shapes

Everyone who has played GTA San Andreas remembers taking CJ to the gym. This was a unique gameplay mechanic that improved both the looks of the character as well as strength and stamina.

On the other hand, if the players indulge CJ in too many burgers, his character gets fat and slow. This was a great feature that sets San Andreas apart from the other titles in the series.

Notably, a good muscle-to-fat ratio was required to complete certain chase missions in the game, and failing to achieve them would get a sarcastic call from Big Smoke. This feature could have been implemented in GTA 5 in a significant way as well.

2) Interactive NPCs

The NPCs in GTA 5 react to the player's actions in a couple of predetermined ways. San Andreas gave the players an additional option to either talk positively or negatively with these characters, making things more dynamic.

This also gave the NPCs a personality that was rather lacking in Grand Theft Auto 5. The conversations in San Andreas had two outcomes depending on how CJ interacted with these characters.

Sometimes, armed NPCs will start shooting if the player is disrespectful or annoying. Red Dead Redemption 2 fans are well aware of this feature as Rockstar Games decided to further improve and implement it in that game.

3) Various fighting styles

To be honest, the melee combat of Grand Theft Auto 5 is boring. Although Trevor, Michael, and Franklin have slightly different animations, the overall fighting style is the same.

On the other hand, San Andreas had a very dynamic melee combat system where CJ could learn different ways to whack someone across the face.

This could be done by visiting the gym and practicing these fighting styles. It included both fists and legs, making the combat interesting. It is a missed opportunity for Rockstar Games to implement this feature in GTA 5.

4) Gang Wars

GTA San Andreas' main story revolves around gangs and fighting rivals to take over their territories. It was incredibly satisfying to watch the map fill with the Grove Street Family colors after defeating other families.

Notably, these gangs often retaliated and took back their areas. So, CJ had to be vigilant and kill any enemies before they could start an all-out gang war.

Unfortunately, any such feature is missing from Grand Theft Auto 5, where the only focus is on the protagonist trio, and the antagonists and other side characters are merely fillers who fulfill specific roles. It would have made the game even better to have such a side activity.

5) The Burglary side missions

Although Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online multiplayer mode have grand heists that are fun to participate in, it lacks small-time robberies like breaking into a house and stealing money and other valuable items.

These were fun side missions in GTA San Andreas where players could use this time to collect cash and experience by performing these burglaries.

It'd have been great to do this in Grand Theft Auto 5, as all three of the protagonists are thieves, and restricting them to only Jewel Stores and Bank Heists seems dull. This could even have been a great way for newbies to make money without taking too many risks.

These were the five interesting things in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas that are missing from the current game. Hopefully, Rockstar might reveal such features along with the GTA 6 release date.

