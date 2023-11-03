5 hidden things in GTA San Andreas most players might not know about

GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular Rockstar Games titles and is still remembered fondly by the fans. But even after so many years, there are a lot of new things that gamers keep discovering about the game. Sometimes, these are simply a cheese strategy to finish a mission, and other times, it is a hidden easter egg in the game.

This is a testament to the quality of GTA San Andreas's world and how well it was made by Rockstar Games. It is also a big reason why people are still invested in the title and have kept it alive for so long despite not having a multiplayer mode.

It is quite difficult to sum up all these easter eggs in one article, but below, we have five such hidden things in San Andreas that a lot of players might not know about.

Five interesting things about GTA San Andreas that a lot of don't know about

1) The Ghost Graffiti

Family, friendship, and brotherhood are the main themes of GTA San Andreas. Every other character reminds the player that nothing is above these things and that betraying any of them is a sin.

Talking of family, there is one graffiti in the Los Santos Cemetary that is quite spooky. It only Spears between 8 pm and 6 am and says "Families 4 Life." Moreover, the last letters of the words Families and Life are written in such a way that they look like "666." This is also the number of the beast, making things quite eerie.

2) Rockstar dissing GTA rip-off games

When Grand Theft Auto's popularity was at its peak, several other developers tried to use this hype and promote their rip-offs. While some of them contained original elements, others were simple cut and paste of Rockstar's work.

The GTA creator made sure to call them out in their titles, including in San Andreas. Players can find various billboards across Los Santos displaying advertisements for True Crime Street Cleaners. This is a clear reference to a similar game called True Crime that came out around the same time.

3) The suicidal pedestrian

Meeting strange NPCs is nothing new for Grand Theft Auto players. Rockstar Games always adds funny or creepy pedestrians that do a variety of things, be it the cloning woman in GTA 3 or the NPCs on the beach in Vice City.

However, the suicidal pedestrian in San Andreas is particularly creepy for many reasons. If players go to the coastline of the Flint County Scenic Route, they can observe an NPC photographing the ocean. Afterward, they will simply walk into the ocean and apparently die. Note that it could also be a glitch in the code driving them into the sea.

4) The Jackson 5

Rockstar Games is known for paying homage to talented people and bands across their titles by adding certain easter eggs dedicated to them. The Jackson 5 is an American pop band that was formed way back in 1964 and consists of the Jackson brothers.

Players might have noticed the pictures of five people in the barbershop in GTA San Andreas. They are none other than the members of the band, and players can get the same hairstyle rocked by them in the past. This is a great easter egg that a lot of people missed in the game.

5) The Zombie Elvis

Elvis Presley is one of the most iconic personalities in the music industry. But, he was also a controversial figure, and rumors about him were rampant even after his death. One such speculation was the Zombie Elvis, where someone claimed to have seen him walking across the city.

Rockstar Games did not hesitate to use this rumor and print it across the Liberty Cock newspaper, where players can see Elvis' face in a rather contorted manner that resembles that of a zombie. Although the newspaper is available across the town, not many players notice this detail in their first playthrough.

Well, these were some hidden yet interesting things that players can find in San Andreas. If the GTA 6 leaked gameplay footage is true, then fans can expect to find more such things in the upcoming title as well.

Poll : Did you find any of these hidden things in GTA San Andreas on your first playthrough? Yes No 0 votes