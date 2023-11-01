5 of the most iconic GTA San Andreas characters of all times, ranked

GTA San Andreas is one of the most iconic Grand Theft Auto games that has both amazing characters as well as a gripping storyline. Even though the title rolled out way back in 2004, gamers still fondly remember it. With Rockstar releasing the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, the community has started talking about San Andreas once again.

Players are mainly reminiscing about some of the characters who became so iconic that they are still remembered as well as quoted to this day. While there is no shortage of such characters, some are more memorable than others.

This article lists some of these characters from San Andreas and what makes them so iconic.

Top five most iconic characters from GTA San Andreas

5) Wu Zi Mu

Wu Zi Mu might have less screen time than other characters on the list but he is undoubtedly one of the most iconic ones. He is often called Woozie in the game and is the blind leader of the Mountain Cloud Boys gang.

He is not only quite cunning and hilarious but also comes to CJ's aid when needed. Woozie also introduces Carl to his boss and gets him a couple of missions. These missions allowed CJ to earn quite a few bucks while also increasing his reputation in Los Santos.

4) Cesar Vialpando

Cesar is a true friend who always comes to CJ's rescue making him one of the most mesmerizing characters in GTA. He is the boyfriend of Kendl Johnson (CJ and Sweet's sister) and runs the Varrios Los Aztecas gang. He was chased out of Los Santos by the Ballas gang and holds a grudge against them.

He helped out CJ when he was forced to leave the city and provided him with not just a house but also a business to earn money. Cesar Vialpando is also the one who discovers Big Smoke and Ryder plotting with the Ballas and the corrupt cops leading to the big events of the game.

3) Frank Tenpenny

The main antagonist of the series and also one of the most hated characters of GTA San Andreas, Frank Tenppenny represents the corrupt system. He not only used CJ for his gains but also caused trouble for everyone in the city.

Although he always quoted working for the good of the people, he was helping the Ballas take care of the Grove Street Family behind everyone's back. He was finally charged with several crimes but was able to wriggle his way out of punishment. This sparked a riot in the city and while escaping from CJ, Fran Tenpenny drives off a bridge bringing an end to his story.

2) Big Smoke

Veterans will always consider Big Smoke in GTA San Andreas as one of the most iconic characters. He was a friend of CJ and a member of the Grove Street gang. He helped out the Johnson brothers on several occasions making him a trustworthy ally.

But, his greed got the better of him, and he became a traitor. His backstabbing is still one of the most heartbreaking things in San Andreas. But, while he was still a fellow gang member, Big Smoke was hilarious. Several of his quotes are still top-tier meme material allowing gamers to remember him to this day.

1) CJ

Carl Johnson is not only the most iconic character of San Andreas but also the whole Grand Theft Auto series. This will continue to hold true even after Rockstar Games rolls out GTA 6. He is a member of the Grove Street gang run by his brother and is the main protagonist of the game.

CJ has faced numerous hardships which solidify him as one of the best protagonists of the GTA series. He has iconic voice lines in the game that players still remember fondly.

CJ's story is both inspiring and sad due to the many things he had to do to achieve his goal. But, these events allowed him to grow and become the most iconic character of the game.

So, these were the five most iconic characters of GTA San Andreas that gamers love and remember. Fans are hoping to see similar amazing characters in the GTA 6 leaked gameplay as well.

Poll : Did you like GTA San Andrea's storyline? Yes (it's iconic) No (it was meh!) 0 votes