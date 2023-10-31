“My favorite mission in Spider-Man 2”: Fans react to CJ becoming the friendly neighborhood hero via GTA San Andreas mod

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is the latest Marvel game released for the PS5, and it seems that Grand Theft Auto (GTA) fans are enjoying this release as well. Twitch Ambassador The Black Hokage posted a video clip of GTA San Andreas on X (formerly Twitter) on October 31, showing CJ having Spider-Man-like abilities obtained via a mod.

Expand Tweet

The footage recreates the famous mission Stolen Vehicle, a part of free-roam Thug Crimes, available to play in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

CJ from GTA San Andreas gets inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

As can be seen in the YouTube video above, this GTA San Andreas mod gives Carl “CJ” Johnson web powers like Peter Parker and Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Players can also re-enact Stolen Vehicle Citywide activities from that superhero game in the state of San Andreas.

Many fans also reacted to the X post in a humourous manner:

A collage of different X posts showing different reactions to the video by The Black Hokage (Image via X, formerly known as Twitter)

While the particular GTA San Andreas mod used in the footage is not specified, many similar extensions are available on the internet that players can employ to become Spider-Man in San Andreas.

More about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is a brand new action-adventure video game developed by Insomniac Games. Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, it was released on October 20, 2023, for PlayStation 5 consoles worldwide. In this title, players can explore different areas within New York City — including Brooklyn, Queens, and Coney Island.

Gamers also get to play as both Miles Morales and Peter Parker Spider-Men in this new story.

Synopsis

A new chapter starts in the life of Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they balance their responsibilities of being superheroes. In this story, Harry Osborn is back, while Mile aims to build his future beyond high school. The Symbiote is this title's new threat, testing the two heroes' relationship and threatening their close ones as well as the city.

With no Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement on the horizon, fans can give CJ Spider-Man powers and play the classic game with a whole new perspective with the help of mods.