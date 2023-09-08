Top 5 GTA San Andreas mods for Android and iOS

GTA San Andreas mods are prevalent in Android and iOS, especially for people tech-savvy enough to download and install them. It is worth noting that many modifications are exclusive to the PC platform, meaning you cannot get them for your mobile devices. That's why many have to download mods intended specifically for their phones.

This list focuses on five great GTA San Andreas mods that may interest Android and iOS players. The topics here range from graphics to quality-of-life improvements that should enhance your gameplay experience.

Spawn Cars V2, Shoot from the car, and more of the best GTA San Andreas mods for Android and iOS

5) Spawn Cars V2

You can spawn any vehicle with this mod menu (Image via Dimon_gta)

This GTA San Andreas mod menu allows players to spawn vehicles. The sheer convenience of getting any ride you want anywhere on the map is amazing. Note that the modifications' name on LibertyCity.net is Spawn Cars V2, although you could technically spawn vehicles that aren't cars.

You can also access boats, planes, and helicopters via this mod menu. Spawn Cars V2 is a must-have for anybody seeking their favorite rides in this old Android and iOS port.

4) Restore Cut Songs (PS2/PC Radio)

This modification does exactly what its name implies (Image via Rusjj and Cheeseburger)

Later ports of this game removed many songs due to licenses for using them expiring. Thankfully, GTA San Andreas mods can fix that, even on Android and iOS. Restore Cut Songs brings back the following soundtracks:

The Gap Band's "You Dropped a Bomb on Me"

Fatback Band's "Yum Yum (Gimme Some)"

Roy Ayers's "Running Away"

Tom Petty's "Runnin' Down a Dream"

Joe Cocker's "Woman to Woman"

Blood Sisters' "Ring My Bell"

Black Harmony's "Don't Let It Go To Your Head"

Charles Wright & The Watts 103rd Street Rhytm Band's "Express Yourself"

The Blackbyrd's "Rock Creek Park"

James Brown's "Funky President"

The J.B.'s "The Grunt"

Maceo & The Macks' "Soul Power '74"

James Brown's "The Payback"

Ultramagnetic MCs' "Critical Beatdown"

2Pac's "Don't Give a F*ck"

N.W.A.'s "Express Yourself"

Ozzy Osbourne's "Hellraiser"

Rage Against the Machine's "Killing in the Name"

No songs are replaced when using this modification.

3) Shoot from the car

You can shoot from vehicles like in modern Grand Theft Auto games (Image via IDJEI)

Contrary to the name of this modification, you can shoot from non-automobiles. Most importantly, this GTA San Andreas mod allows players to use their guns more dynamically when inside a vehicle. It sounds simple, but you must remember that this wasn't possible back then.

Shooting from any angle you'd like is much more convenient than only shooting forward, left, or right in a straight line. This modification basically lets you aim your gun at anything like you were playing a modern GTA game like Grand Theft Auto 6 was leaked to have.

2) Timecyc for SA

One of many good graphics mods for mobile players (Image via PapaYola)

There are plenty of graphics GTA San Andreas mods out there, but Timecyc for SA maintains the charm of the game while still looking good for weaker Android and iOS devices. Timecyc for SA is meant to improve the game's lighting, and it does a good job at that.

Modifying graphics on a mobile device will never look as good as on a PC, so one must consider that this modification does well for its intended purpose. Improved lighting goes a long way to make otherwise unimpressive visuals seem much better.

1) PS2 to Mobile + Fixes

This is a good mod that compiles a number of improvements (Image via El Dorado)

If you're not a fan of the Android and iOS ports, you may prefer the more classic PS2 version. PS2 to Mobile + Fixes does a lot of things for a GTA San Andreas mod:

Improves the visuals

Implements a multitude of bug fixes

Includes various animations cut from the original PS2 version

One nice detail about this modification is that it still receives plenty of updates, meaning there can always be more changes added in the future. PS2 to Mobile + Fixes is an excellent recommendation for anybody who loved this game back on the PS2 and would appreciate fixing some annoying bugs.

