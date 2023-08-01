One GTA San Andreas graphics mod worth checking out is known as RTX Remix. Many gamers have probably heard of RTX (Ray Tracing Texel eXtreme) before, especially in relation to modern games with amazing visuals. Unsurprisingly, the following graphics mod seeks to do that for a classic 2004 game. Note that this modification should work for any title that utilizes DirectX 8 or 9.

The main focus of this article is how RTX Remix affects GTA San Andreas. This video game has been modded a ton over the nearly two decades it's been out, including several impressive graphics mods. Thankfully, RTX Remix is compatible with many modifications to help improve a player's gameplay experience.

RTX Remix works wonderfully well with GTA San Andreas as a graphics mod

RTX Remix uses Path Tracing (something that would be nice to see in Grand Theft Auto 6) and some technical optimization to ensure that classic games like GTA San Andreas look phenomenally well, especially when combined with other texture mods. All that's required is a graphics card that supports Ray Tracing.

Some download links for the personalized settings of RTX Remix can be found in the above YouTube video's description page. Note that the above footage doesn't use any additional graphics mod, but other modifications are fair game to utilize, as evident in the following clip.

For example, the above video uses HD textures. This makes GTA San Andreas look better than even the Definitive Edition in some areas. There is a good chance that everything could be further optimized down the line to further support this classic Grand Theft Auto title.

According to MixMods, this graphics mod could run between 40~50 FPS for 1080p on an RTX 3080. If a player downgrades to 720p, they will get 60 FPS.

Notes about RTX Remix for GTA San Andreas

A screenshot for this graphics mod (Image via MixMods)

Here is a quick rundown of what gamers should know about this graphics mod:

Players need to downgrade to the 1.0 US version of the game for this to work.

Installing the Essentials pack is also required.

The downloaded files are placed in the game folder.

Don't use other graphics mods.

Some visual bugs may be present since everything shown here was from a download file released on May 23, 2023, which was only a few months after this article was written. Such issues are expected to be fixed in future versions.

Original graphics is on top, while the modified version with RoSA Evolved is on the bottom (Image via MixMods)

It's impressive that such an old game can still get updated to look more modern. Gamers are recommended to read the .Readme file that comes with the modification to get the best experience possible. There are external download links outside of MixMods, but that source is considered reliable by the modding community.

The game does not appear to suffer any major issues with this modification installed. Minor issues tied to lighting may be present. Otherwise, that's everything that gamers need to know about using RTX Remix in GTA San Andreas with some customized settings. Just remember that everything discussed here is for the PC port and not for other platforms.