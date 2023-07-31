GTA 6 leaked footage suggests players might have the option to be either right-handed or left-handed

A video clip seemingly a part of the September 2022 Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 leaks has been uploaded on Twitter. The footage showcases one of the sequel's two supposed protagonists, Jason, wielding a rifle and switching between left and right-handed grips. This exhibits an interesting gameplay element that could be part of the upcoming game.

Although the uploader claims this feature is confirmed, no such information can be guaranteed to be a part of GTA 6 unless revealed by official sources. That said, let's take a closer look at the leaked footage suggesting the option to either be right-handed or left-handed in the next Grand Theft Auto title.

GTA 6 might give players the option to either be right-handed or left-handed, according to leaked footage

The video in question was uploaded on Twitter by user @GTA6VIDEOS wherein Jason, one of the two reported Grand Theft Auto 6 lead characters, switches between right-handed and left-handed weapon wields.

The speed at which the grip is switched suggests that it could be toggled with a single button, as is the case in many shooter games. In fact, Rockstar Games' 2012 release, Max Payne 3, also gave players the option to swap shoulders while aiming.

Many fans credit that game for having one of the best gunplay mechanics ever. Rockstar's upcoming title could benefit from adopting similar features.

Lumpy #FreeYujiNaka @LumpyTheCook Remember when Max Payne 3 came out and everyone was like “Oh my God, the gunplay in this is so fun, I can’t wait to see Rockstar refine it even further in future games” and then they never even came close to it again

Along with the suggested right and left-hand swap feature, it would also be great if the next game included the ability to crouch. This feature was unfortunately ditched in Grand Theft Auto 5 in favor of Stealth Mode.

However, it must be noted that last year's GTA 6 leaked footage, albeit confirmed by the developer as authentic, is most likely from early stages of development. Therefore, it is possible that a few gameplay elements spotted in the leaks might not be present in Grand Theft Auto 6 after its release.

As far as a release date is concerned, Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have remained incredibly tight-lipped. Insiders believe late 2024 to early 2025 could be the most likely release window.

Interestingly, there were rumors about a GTA 4 remaster being launched before Grand Theft Auto 6. Leakers have also reported a Red Dead Redemption remaster that could be released in the near future.

