GTA 6 reportedly releasing next year on PS5 Pro with 8K support

Rockstar Games will reportedly release GTA 6 with the PlayStation 5 Pro in 2024. According to a leak by GTA 6 News, a fan Twitter account, the game will arrive in 2024 with improved graphical performances. While neither Sony nor Rockstar Games has provided any official information about their respective projects, the gaming community frequently discusses the upcoming title and console version.

Many reports claim that the PlayStation 5 Pro is scheduled to release in November 2024. This led some fans to believe that both companies would collaborate to launch their products. However, others do not think it is a possibility.

Fans react to GTA 6's rumored release with PS5 Pro in 2024

On July 29, 2023, GTA 6 News shared a post disclosing the leak and stating that the next Grand Theft Auto game would have a 4K resolution with a 60-frames-per-second gameplay option on the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro console. They added that the title would have improved stability and up to 8K gaming support on the console.

It should be noted that Rockstar Games currently offers an upscaled 4K resolution with 60 frames per second on the GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced version. However, players have to adjust the game settings to Performance Mode to get this outcome.

As a result, many fans are denying the possibility of the next Grand Theft Auto game having 8K support. One user named Dan (X/@DanDaniDaniel01) commented that the title would not even get 4K 60 frames per second resolution on the PlayStation 5 Pro.

Dan @DanDaniDaniel01 , I even doubt it will even achieve 4k 60 fps on ps5 PRO @GTAVInewz gta 6 will be one of the biggest and heaviest games in history but somehow people expect 8k, I even doubt it will even achieve 4k 60 fps on ps5 PRO

Many others also denied the claim, saying none of the products have been revealed, so it makes no sense to anticipate such things.

Just a Fan @Just_Fan98 @GTAVInewz We don't even have a reveal trailer of GTA 6 and you are claiming its launching next year with PS5 pro. That's some wishful thinking. I expect a 2025/2026 release date. Lol maybe when PS6 arrives.

Chad King @ChadKin97830968 @GTAVInewz I highly doubt there's going be a difference between the PS5 and the PS5 pro

What we know about Grand Theft Auto 6 release date so far

While Rockstar Games is maintaining complete secrecy over Grand Theft Auto 6’s development process, the community has dug out several pieces of information about it, especially the release date. However, the leaked reports are conflicting.

While some sources say the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game will be announced in 2023 with a 2024 release date, others say Rockstar Games will delay the announcement to 2024 with a 2025 release date.

