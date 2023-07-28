How much GTA 6 will likely cost based on the leaked $1-2 billion budget?

After the GTA 6 leaked videos, its estimated budget and retail prices are the hot discussions in the community. While Rockstar Games is yet to officially reveal anything about the upcoming game, leakers and data miners have reported some monetary figures related to its development. Grand Theft Auto 6 is anticipated to be one of the most ambitious projects from the gaming studio, and it is rumored to have a billion-dollar budget.

This also led many fans to think that the American gaming studio would charge more for the game once it is released. However, the player base has different opinions on this matter.

This article discusses how much Rockstar Games may charge for each copy of GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Will the billion-dollar budget affect the retail pricing of GTA 6?

While there is no confirmed answer for this at the moment, the most likely answer is no. The expensive budget may not affect the retail price of Grand Theft Auto 6.

According to many sources, including the notorious September 2022 GTA 6 leaker himself, Rockstar Games has been developing the upcoming game since 2014 and has a budget of over two billion dollars. However, his statement was made in the said period, and to date, the game’s development has likely crossed the mark.

Project Z10 @project_z10 @GTA6posts If GTA 6 is this beautiful. I will go insane. I think the game will cost about $150.

This led many fans to believe that the American gaming studio would charge $150 per copy for Grand Theft Auto 6. Most of them argue that since Rockstar Games is spending a significant amount of money on development and also has a high sales target, it will make the game costlier to retrieve the expenses.

sWezzy @Xswezzy8 Gta 6 gonna cost 150 dollars? Imma ask my boss for a raise

However, based on the previous instances and market competition, Rockstar Games may not charge more than the standard amount for GTA 6. Many recent AAA titles, such as God of War Ragnarök, Hogwarts Legacy, Elden Ring, etc., cost around $60 to $70.

GTA 5’s current price on PlayStation Store (Image via Sportskeeda)

Grand Theft Auto 5, too, had one of the costliest budgets of its time, and the gaming studio only charged $60 per copy at the beginning. Moreover, despite releasing free gameplay content regularly, such as GTA Online weekly updates and DLCs, Rockstar has reduced the price to $39.99.

Therefore, it is highly likely that the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game (at least the campaign version) will cost between $60 to $70.

Rockstar Games is known to provide its DLCs free of cost to the players, and their major sources of income are game sales, microtransactions, and subscriptions. The upcoming game is also evident to follow the same business strategy since the subscription model is only a few months old.

However, players are advised to follow Rockstar’s official Newswires for any confirmed information on the subject.

Poll : How much do you think Rockstar will charge for GTA 6? $60 - $70 $150 0 votes