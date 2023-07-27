GTA Online weekly update for July 27-August 2, 2023, released

GTA Online’s new weekly update is finally here, continuing the Summer Racing Event from last week with the introduction of additional bonuses. From now till August 2, 2023, players can earn double cash and RP by participating in the Junk Energy Time Trials via the Inductor bike. The Issi Classic Races are back in the limelight too, as these are giving 3x bonuses for all competitors this week.

All of the last week’s racing rewards are still live, allowing racers to earn a good amount of money through a variety of game modes. Car showrooms have also received a new stock of vehicles, including some of the fan-favorites like the Dinka RT300 and the Maibatsu MonstroCiti. Exciting discounts and many more things await players as the new GTA Online weekly update event started today.

Summer Racing Event continues with the new GTA Online weekly update today (July 27 to August 2, 2023)

3x GTA$ & RP

- Issi Classic Races

- Special Vehicle Races

- Open Wheel Races

- Street Races (3x Rep)

- Pursuit Races (3x Rep)



2x GTA$ & RP

- Daily Junk Energy Time Trials

- 7 New Community Jobs (introduced last week)

3x Cash and RP

Special Vehicle Stunt Races

Open Wheel Races

Street Races

Pursuit Races

Issi Classic Races

2x Cash and RP

Junk Energy Time Trials

The Junk Energy Time Trials are a great way to earn in-game cash this week without using any GTA Online money glitches.

New stock of showroom cars this week (July 27 to August 2)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Pegassi Monroe

Pfister Growler (Kisama Grafitti livery)

Benefactor BR8

Progen PR4

Dinka RT3000

Luxury Autos Showroom

Vysser Neo

Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Podium Vehicle (The Diamond Casino & Resort’s Lucky Wheel)

Dinka Jester Classic

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Ocelot Ardent

HSW Premium Test Ride (available for PS5 & Xbox Series S/X only)

Principe Deveste Eight HSW

Test Track Vehicles this week

Coil Raiden

Progen GP1

Benefactor Streiter

The current GTA Online podium car, the Dinka Jester Classic, is a 2-door classic civilian sports model based on the real-life 4th generation Toyota Supra and the Nissan 300ZX (Z32).

List of weekly discounts in GTA Online one should know about (July 27 to August 2)

- Neo ($1,125,000)



30% Off

- Avenger Front Machine Guns ($136,500)

- Avenger Missile Launchers ($168,000)

- Avenger Mammoth Thruster ($525,000)

- Eclipse Boulevard Garage ($1,918,000)

- Emerus ($1,925,000)

- GP1 ($882,000)

- PR4 ($2,460,500)

40% off

Vysser Neo

30% off

Progen Emerus

Progen PR4

Progen GP1

Eclipse Blvd. Garage Property

Avenger Missiles and Front Machine Guns Upgrades

Avenger Mammoth Thruster

25% off

Maibatsu MonstroCiti

Players can easily earn a good amount of money by participating in all of the aforementioned bonus events while they wait anxiously for the Grand Theft Auto 6.

