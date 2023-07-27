GTA Online weekly update for July 27-August 2, 2023, released

GTA Online’s new weekly update is finally here, continuing the Summer Racing Event from last week with the introduction of additional bonuses. From now till August 2, 2023, players can earn double cash and RP by participating in the Junk Energy Time Trials via the Inductor bike. The Issi Classic Races are back in the limelight too, as these are giving 3x bonuses for all competitors this week.
All of the last week’s racing rewards are still live, allowing racers to earn a good amount of money through a variety of game modes. Car showrooms have also received a new stock of vehicles, including some of the fan-favorites like the Dinka RT300 and the Maibatsu MonstroCiti. Exciting discounts and many more things await players as the new GTA Online weekly update event started today.
Summer Racing Event continues with the new GTA Online weekly update today (July 27 to August 2, 2023)
3x Cash and RP
- Special Vehicle Stunt Races
- Open Wheel Races
- Street Races
- Pursuit Races
- Issi Classic Races
2x Cash and RP
- Junk Energy Time Trials
The Junk Energy Time Trials are a great way to earn in-game cash this week without using any GTA Online money glitches.
New stock of showroom cars this week (July 27 to August 2)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Pegassi Monroe
- Pfister Growler (Kisama Grafitti livery)
- Benefactor BR8
- Progen PR4
- Dinka RT3000
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Vysser Neo
- Maibatsu MonstroCiti
Podium Vehicle (The Diamond Casino & Resort’s Lucky Wheel)
- Dinka Jester Classic
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Ocelot Ardent
HSW Premium Test Ride (available for PS5 & Xbox Series S/X only)
- Principe Deveste Eight HSW
Test Track Vehicles this week
- Coil Raiden
- Progen GP1
- Benefactor Streiter
The current GTA Online podium car, the Dinka Jester Classic, is a 2-door classic civilian sports model based on the real-life 4th generation Toyota Supra and the Nissan 300ZX (Z32).
List of weekly discounts in GTA Online one should know about (July 27 to August 2)
40% off
- Vysser Neo
30% off
- Progen Emerus
- Progen PR4
- Progen GP1
- Eclipse Blvd. Garage Property
- Avenger Missiles and Front Machine Guns Upgrades
- Avenger Mammoth Thruster
25% off
- Maibatsu MonstroCiti
Players can easily earn a good amount of money by participating in all of the aforementioned bonus events while they wait anxiously for the Grand Theft Auto 6.
