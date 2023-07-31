Why GTA 6 leaked footage is far from what the actual game will look like once it is released

The GTA 6 gameplay video leak during the development process of the title was not justifiable, and Rockstar Games, too, disapproved of it. But it gave players and fans a glimpse into the upcoming game. Immediately after the videos surfaced and went viral, the gaming community was split. While some opined that the upcoming game looks phenomenal and realistic, others said it looked more substandard than Grand Theft Auto 5.

However, the American gaming studio did not confirm the leaked gameplay as the final version of the title. Many independent sources later disclosed that the clips were from a pre-alpha stage.

This article explains why gameplay in GTA 6 will change from its leaked videos once released.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The leaked videos cannot be shown here due to legal restrictions.

Is GTA 6 going to look the same as it did in the leaked videos?

The straightforward answer is no. The next untitled Grand Theft Auto game is unlikely to look anything like in the leaked videos. As mentioned, those videos were from the pre-alpha stage, one of the earliest stages of a game’s development. Here, most developers only test its primary functions.

The leaked videos were also very jittery and filled with bugs and errors, which is not usually the case in a Rockstar Games-released project. The gaming studio is known for delivering some of the best-developed open-world games, and Grand Theft Auto 6 is also anticipated to be the same.

After the pre-alpha stage, the project usually passes through the alpha and beta stages of development, further refining the game. Moreover, the GTA 6 leaker previously disclosed that the videos were not from 2022 (when the game was leaked) and rather a few years old.

This is enough to justify that Rockstar Games had refined GTA 6 even more until its old development videos were leaked. The gaming studio is also taking an unexpectedly long time to develop and release the game. Considering it is still not announced in July 2023, there are probably many things to be changed and rectified in the upcoming title.

Therefore, it is unreasonable to think that GTA 6 will look the same as the leaked footage from September 2022.

It should be noted that Grand Theft Auto 5’s pre-alpha footage from April 2009 looks nothing like the current gameplay. Many players say it is a hybrid version of GTA 4, where Rockstar Games tested new game mechanics.

Therefore, players should reconsider their opinion of the leaked footage and wait for Rockstar to release the game to see the final product.

