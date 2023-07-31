GTA 4 remastered for PS5: Speculations, rumors, and more

GTA 4 released in 2008 and is among the best titles in the series. Although Rockstar Games deviated from the dark and gritty setting in its sequel, fans appreciated the mature tones that this game featured. Last year, insiders reported a potential remaster alongside 2010's Red Dead Redemption (RDR), but the developer did not provide any confirmation.

That said, recent news suggests that a RDR remaster might be on the cards. However, no such developments have emerged regarding Rockstar's 2008 release. Nevertheless, if the rumored RDR remaster turns out to be true, the gaming studio might follow up with the release of a GTA 4 remaster.

Speculations, rumors, and everything else to know about GTA 4 remastered for PS5

Tez2 @TezFunz2



Rockstar's plan was to start with the Trilogy and follow up with IV & RDR1.



The decision to greenlight more depended on the initial reception of the Trilogy.



Kotaku last year: twitter.com/TezFunz2/statu… Remasters of IV & RDR1 weren't in production, simply in the ideas phase and remained there for years.Rockstar's plan was to start with the Trilogy and follow up with IV & RDR1.The decision to greenlight more depended on the initial reception of the Trilogy.Kotaku last year: pic.twitter.com/Hr0aDdXlbs

Tez2, one of the most prominent Grand Theft Auto insiders, reported in early 2022 that Rockstar Games had allegedly planned remasters of GTA 4 and Red Dead Redemption. In fact, popular leaker, Matheus Victor, had also suggested that a Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster could arrive in the future.

However, the gaming industry giant seemingly dropped the idea owing to the underwhelming reception of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. Alternatively, Rockstar possibly prioritized the development of Grand Theft Auto 6 over remasters of older games.

TCMFGames @TCMF2



Round up :



Take Two financial call in may revealed they have plans to release two remastered versions of previous titles in Fiscal 2024. People believe this to be GTA 4 and RDR 1 Remastered



Kotaku stated last year as well that they could have a… pic.twitter.com/8xe1TpVeKR GTA 4 Remastered on PS5Round up :Take Two financial call in may revealed they have plans to release two remastered versions of previous titles in Fiscal 2024. People believe this to be GTA 4 and RDR 1 RemasteredKotaku stated last year as well that they could have a… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

That being said, earlier this year, the CEO of Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar Games' parent company), Strauss Zelnick, asserted confidence in new iterations of existing franchises performing well.

While there is no confirmation regarding what these iterations will be, some fans believe that it could be GTA 4. As for Red Dead Redemption, reputed insiders claimed that the game had recently been re-rated in South Korea.

Rockstar is yet to comment on this, but more information has since emerged regarding the title. If the rumored RDR remaster eventually sees the light of day, the Grand Theft Auto 4 remaster might not be completely out of question.

It is also possible that the remastered iteration of Rockstar's 2008 release could come after Grand Theft Auto 6. However, given the technological prowess of next-gen consoles, it is quite likely that both games will only be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

As of this article, there is no concrete answer about when Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released. Dataminers suggest that it could come out between late 2024 and early 2025. Take-Two also announced in its recent earning's call that it expects massive financial gains during Fiscal Year 2025.

While it didn't reveal the reason behind such profits, many in the gaming community believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most probable candidate.

As fans wait for the sequel, they can continue having fun in the current game, where they can make money using GTA Online money glitches. Rockstar regularly releases new content and bonus rewards via updates.

Unfortunately, some players have recently reported a GTA Online exploit that concerns the safety of their accounts.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar Games will eventually release GTA 4 remastered? Yes No 0 votes