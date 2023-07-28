GTA Online players beware; a new perma ban exploit is here: Check here to see if you're at risk

GTA Online players should be cautious of a new perma ban exploit. The thing is, this fresh bug isn't tied to the game. It's actually connected to a player's Xbox account. Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S players should be cautious of a new exploit that some nefarious people are using to perma ban anybody. This article will cover everything that gamers should know about the same.

This is a problem for GTA Online players as their account is technically tied to their Xbox system. Online multiplayer games are prone to this issue of how the new exploit works.

Basically, Xbox gamers are recommended not to join any party with somebody they don't 100% trust due to how the new mod menus work.

Here is why GTA Online players should be cautious of a new Xbox mod menu that can exploit perma bans

YouTuber GhillieMaster documented the massive new exploit on his channel. This article will summarize the important parts. Here is what you should know:

Who does this affect?: Gamers who play on the Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S

Gamers who play on the Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S How does it work?: A person with a mod menu can use a banning exploit where a botnet mass reports you, causing a perma ban to your Xbox account.

A person with a mod menu can use a banning exploit where a botnet mass reports you, causing a perma ban to your Xbox account. How to avoid a perma ban?: Players are recommended to avoid joining any parties, as somebody can easily choose to exploit your system from there.

Note that you cannot play Grand Theft Auto 5, GTA Online, or any other game if this happens to you. At 1:26 of this video is a screenshot of the mod menu, showing the following features:

Open Party

Close Party

Lock Party

Crash Host/Kick Host

Change Party Pic

Become Unkickable/Lock Everyone In

Invite Spammer

Endless Stress/CrashV6 Party IP (beta)

Invite All From Last Party

Ban Hammer/Ban Account

Endless Msg Spammer

The second-to-last one is what players should be wary of since that's what modders can use against you for devastating effect. The screenshot shows a player on a PC doing this, but it's worth repeatedly mentioning that this mod menu specifically affects Xbox players since it uses Xbox Parties.

Nick @GhillieYT Your account will get hit with a bunch of temp suspensions and then eventually a perma ban. Avoid joining parties from people you don't know, but anyone can be targeted even outside of that. There is nothing you can really do if someone wants you gone that has access to this. pic.twitter.com/S4y6lbUNmP " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/S4y6lbUNmP twitter.com/GhillieYT/stat…

The mass reporting leads to several temporary suspensions before an Xbox player eventually gets perma banned. The advice for refusing to join parties is also mentioned in this Tweet. Note that you are not required to be in a party per se to get hit with this exploit. It's just that joining one makes it easier since the modder could find multiple potential victims that way.

Microsoft has yet to comment on this new issue.

Nick @GhillieYT Major new exploit within @Xbox, people in control of a certain menu can spam report your account ultimately resulting in a perma ban. This will only get worse if it doesn't get fixed properly. Early stages as of now. Seems to have originated in GTA Online, so beware...

Some rumors suggest that this problem originated with the GTA Online community before branching out to other games. Note that this isn't something that Rockstar Games can fix since it's about Xbox as a whole. Only Microsoft can patch this issue.

This new perma ban exploit in GTA Online has not been reported on Sony or Windows platforms when this article was written. It is important to note that the mod menu responsible has only started to get traction as of late, so the problem could worsen in future weeks.

Until then, be careful. You don't want to potentially lose access to all your games on an Xbox system.

