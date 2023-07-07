Top 5 games like GTA 5 on Xbox consoles (July 2023)

There are several games like GTA 5 on modern Xbox consoles. This article lists anything with an open-world environment, beautiful graphics, and some gameplay features similar to Rockstar Games' hit title. Most of the titles listed below also have a heavy emphasis on criminals. All of them have great-to-amazing Metacritic scores, so they're at least worth looking at.

The entries listed below will be buyable on either the Xbox One or Xbox Series X|S. As long as they're fun, reminiscent of GTA 5 in some way, and can be acquired in July 2023, they're good enough to be featured.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Five of the best games that are like GTA 5 on the Xbox One or Series X|S

5) Forza Horizon 5

Race enthusiasts will love this game (Image via Playground Games)

It is worth prefacing that players could get GTA 5 on Game Pass in July 2023. A considerable part of that title's multiplayer community loves races. Hence, a racing game as well-polished as Forza Horizon 5 is a fantastic option for them. It is an open-world title with much better driving controls than what's present in the Grand Theft Auto series, especially when it comes to drifting.

If you don't like driving and instead care more about causing chaos, the next Xbox games may interest you more.

4) Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition

The first of two remasters on this list (Image via Square Enix)

Fans of melee combat may enjoy Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition. There are still some guns to use in this GTA 5-like game, alongside an open world to explore. The main twist here is that you'll be fighting against criminals.

The original Sleeping Dogs is fun, but the Definitive Edition might be better for modern gamers. Either way, the combat in this title is worth praising and is ideal for players interested in that aspect of the Grand Theft Auto series.

3) Cyberpunk 2077

If you liked the Cyberpunk anime, you might like the game, too (Image via CD PROJEKT RED)

Players looking for modern titles that are beloved around the world must have heard of Cyberpunk 2077 by now. The current version of the game is very well-received. It is a title that any Xbox user might enjoy.

It's as if GTA 5 was more futuristic (even more so than what's in GTA Online) and had a bigger emphasis on RPG skill trees. The character customization is pretty nice, the story is highly memorable, and the graphics are among the best that you'll get in an Xbox game.

2) Mafia: Definitive Edition

Another remaster worth recommending (Image via Hangar 13)

Mafia: Definitive Edition is technically an open-world game, although the free-roam feature is technically separate from the main story. Nonetheless, this remaster is similar to GTA 5 in several ways, such as:

Heavy focus on the life of crime

Wanted Levels

Driving and stealing vehicles

Several weapons to shoot with

Melee combat

Xbox One and Series X|S users should know that Mafia: Definitive Edition takes place in the 1930s, an era the Grand Theft Auto series sadly never visited.

If you ever want to explore a rich story with fun gameplay and old-school mobsters, Mafia: Definitive Edition is a good recommendation.

1) Red Dead Redemption II

Many gamers would even say that Red Dead Redemption II is better than GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

This critically acclaimed masterpiece is made by Rockstar Games, making it something with plenty of crossover appeal for GTA 5 fans. There hasn't been a new AAA single-player game by the company since then, although fans are anticipating a GTA 6 announcement in the meantime.

Until then, Red Dead Redemption II is a fantastic open-world sandbox title with old-school Western vibes. It is available on both the Xbox One and Series X|S. The stunning graphics combined with excellent gameplay make it a game that anybody interested in playing as a gunslinging outlaw will enjoy.

