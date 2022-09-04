5 best games for fans of Mafia: Definitive Edition

Open-world crime action games have risen to prominence as one of the most popular genres in gaming, and Mafia: Definitive Edition is one of the finest examples.

The popularity of the genre has improved significantly due to the Grand Theft Auto games. The franchise has inspired a lot of imitations and spin-offs. However, the Mafia series sets itself apart from its peers with its unique setting and brilliant execution.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is a modern-gen remake of the original Mafia game from 2002, taking the series back to its roots. With a fourth mainline game currently in development, fans of the series can try several other games in the genre that offer a similar experience.

These games resemble Mafia: Definitive Edition and its crime-themed open-world setting

1) L.A. Noire

Released in 2011 by Rockstar Games, L.A. Noire is one of the most underrated games of all time, despite featuring cutting-edge graphics and facial animations. The interrogation mechanics employed in the game make it an incredibly unique addition to the crime-action genre.

The primary similarity between L.A. Noire and Mafia: Definitive Edition is the setting of the game, as well as the overall premise. The latter is set during the Great Depression in the 1930s, whereas the former is set during the 1940s.

The two games feel oddly complimentary, as they allow players to experience the opposing sides of the law. While Mafia: Definitive Edition puts players in the shoes of a gangster named Tommy Angelo, L.A. Noire follows the experiences of a detective named Cole Phelps.

2) Red Dead Redemption 2

Released in 2018 by Rockstar games, Red Dead Redemption 2 is regarded as one of the best games of all time. The game had a lot of hype and anticipation surrounding its release and delivered on all expectations with an immersive story-based experience consisting of a vast open world, complex character arcs, and a beautiful soundtrack.

Set in 1899, the events of the game take place in a time period much before the setting of Mafia: Definitive Edition. However, the overall feel of the two games is similar to a large extent, with players assuming the role of an outlaw battling the authorities as well as rival factions.

The game is a must-try for fans of the Mafia series, and fans of video games in general. It is an unforgettable experience and one of the finest products the gaming industry has to offer.

3) Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

GTA: Vice City is one of the earliest games in the GTA franchise, which puts the series on the list with its unique and polished approach to open-world gaming.

The game was released in 2002 and is loosely based on Hollywood productions like Scarface and Miami Vice. The events of the game are set in the fictional Vice City in 1986, as players assume the role of Tommy Vercetti, a criminal on a mission to rise within the ranks of the gangster organizations in the city.

Out of all the mainline GTA games, Vice City resembles Mafia: Definitive Edition the most in terms of the overall setting and premise of the game.

4) Yakuza 0

The Yakuza series is an underrated gem in the open-world genre of action games. The original Yakuza game on PlayStation 2 was revered by fans and developed a cult-like following. With Yakuza 0, SEGA brings the classic Yakuza experience to modern-day consoles.

The game chronicles the experiences of Kazuma Kiryu before the events of the first game, as he battles rival faction leader, Goro Majima.

Yakuza 0 is a more fun take on the genre compared to Mafia: Definitive Edition. With its over-the-top action sequences, humor, entertaining side-quests, and activities, Yakuza 0 is a unique experience that delivers in all aspects that the franchise is known for.

5) Sleeping Dogs

Released in 2012, Sleeping Dogs offers a unique martial-arts-based melee combat system, adding its own unique spin to the genre. It is a dark horse in the world of crime-action games and is one of the most underrated standalone games of all time.

The game is set in contemporary Hong Kong and follows the adventures of an undercover cop named Wei Shen as he attempts to infiltrate the Triads. The setting vaguely resembles that of Mafia: Definitive Edition, with the protagonist trying to make his way through the ranks of a prominent criminal organization.

Sleeping Dogs is an extremely enjoyable experience that offers a creative combat-based approach and is a must-try title for fans of the genre.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

