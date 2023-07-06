Why GTA 6 could be announced in 2023, with a release date of 2025

Current leaks and rumors point to a possible GTA 6 announcement in 2023, with a release date sometime in 2025. Whether these years are accurate remains to be seen since everything is based on speculation. Rockstar Games hasn't confirmed anything yet, but some of Take-Two's Earnings Calls indicate that the highly anticipated title should come out within the next few years.

Later this year is Grand Theft Auto V's 10-year anniversary. It's a big event that would be reasonable for Rockstar Games to celebrate. However, remember that there is a solid chance that there is nothing about GTA 6 being announced this year.

Rockstar Games was once predicted by fans to reveal the game on the series' 25th anniversary, yet nothing happened then.

Why some fans believe a GTA 6 announcement could happen in 2023, followed by a release date in 2025

GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ @GTAVI_Countdown Now that Take-Two has teased GTA 6’s launch to be in 2024, a teaser/trailer dropping this year is imminent.



When to expect Rockstar Games to unveil GTA 6:

- PlayStation Showcase.

- GTA 5’s 10th anniversary.

Gamers often believe that Rockstar Games will announce the next Grand Theft Auto game reveal at some significant date. The above examples include:

Grand Theft Auto V's 10th anniversary (September 17, 2023)

Sometime in October, based on past precedence

This Tweet also included the PlayStation Showcase, which didn't happen. Generally speaking, it's highly unlikely for Rockstar Games to announce their next big hit since the company usually Tweeted a teaser for their last two big games (Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption II, as shown above).

A bigger hint at a GTA 6 announcement would be the rumored release date of 2025, based on what Take-Two Interactive has stated about "groundbreaking titles" in Fiscal 2025.

GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ @GTAVI_Countdown JUST IN: Take-Two has teased the release date of GTA 6 to be as soon as next year, stating “In Fiscal 2025 (April 2024 - March 2025), we expect to launch several groundbreaking titles that will set new standards in our industry and generate over $8 billion in revenue.” JUST IN: Take-Two has teased the release date of GTA 6 to be as soon as next year, stating “In Fiscal 2025 (April 2024 - March 2025), we expect to launch several groundbreaking titles that will set new standards in our industry and generate over $8 billion in revenue.” https://t.co/ihEge2zfDr

Take-Two Interactive is the parent company of Rockstar Games, and they once stated in a recent Earnings Call that:

"In Fiscal 2025, we expect to enter this new era by launching several groundbreaking titles that we believe will set new standards in our industry and enable us to achieve over $8 billion in Net Bookings and over $1 billion in Adjusted Unrestricted Operating Cash Flow."

The company's high goals and usage of the word "groundbreaking titles" could point to GTA 6 being released sometime in Fiscal 2025. That means it could come out any time between April 2024 and March 2025. Past Grand Theft Auto games are usually announced two years before their release date, as evident in the following:

Grand Theft Auto V announcement: November 2, 2011

November 2, 2011 Grand Theft Auto V release date: September 17, 2013

September 17, 2013 Grand Theft Auto IV announcement: May 9, 2006

May 9, 2006 Grand Theft Auto IV release date: April 29, 2008

Since GTA 6 obviously wasn't announced in 2022, that would mean it would need to be formally revealed in 2023 in order to have a release date of 2025 that lines up with the pattern of Rockstar's most recent Grand Theft Auto titles.

Old leaks

Old GTA 6 leaks by insiders like Tom Henderson used to state that the upcoming game could be released in 2024 or 2025. Such rumors were long before the gameplay videos surfaced online. Sadly, there haven't been credible rumors since those clips were leaked, particularly regarding any new release dates.

Fans can only wait to see if Grand Theft Auto V's 10-year anniversary is when GTA 6 is finally announced. There were only rumors that a reveal could happen there. In the meantime, players can look up other old leaks or play GTA 5 on Game Pass for free while waiting as the months go by.

