Rockstar gives huge bonuses to GTA Online players this week: 2x Cash & RP, discounts, and more

Rockstar Games has released a new GTA Online weekly update, offering huge bonuses as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC. Players can get double cash and RP by helping Charlie Reeds in the Project Overthrow missions throughout July 12, 2023. LSA Operations rewards players with double the money, making it the best week to tackle the Merryweather Private Security in Los Santos.

It is also the last week to claim the San Andreas Mercenaries Bonuses before the event ends next week, along with exciting discounts.

Rockstar Games releases new GTA Online event week today with double bonuses (July 6 to July 12)

The new GTA Online weekly update offers double money bonuses to the new San Andreas Mercenaries’ missions and some fan-favorite ones. Here’s everything in the game offering 2x cash and RP until July 12, 2023:

Project Overthrow missions

LSA Operations

Air Races

Security Contracts (Franklin)

The San Andreas Mercenaries Bonus Event continues this week, giving all players another chance to unlock the exclusive items. Here’s a list of everything that can be claimed by completing certain objectives throughout July 12, 2023:

Hinterland Bomber Jacket (Buy Mammoth Thruster and Operations Terminal Avenger Upgrade)

Molotok Conveyor livery (Complete three different LSA Operations)

LS Pounders Cap (Complete Smuggler Sell Missions worth $500K or more)

Avenger Blue & Green Camo (Complete all six Project Overthrow missions)

New weekly discounts are now available in this week's event

Players can avail staggering discounts on select items this week, all of which are listed below:

50% off

Smuggler Cargo Delivery Requests (Rooster)

40% off

Agency

Agency Upgrades and Modifications

Avenger Vehicle Workshop Upgrade

Avenger Weapon Workshop Upgrade

30% off

RM-10 Bombushka

Titan

Buckingham Supervolito

Enus Stafford

Albany Hermes

This week’s GTA Online podium car is none other than the Dewbauchee Vagner, a two-door supercar based on the Aston Martin Valkyrie. Players can also win a Pfister Comet SR as Prize Ride this week by winning Street Race Series for three consecutive days.

Rockstar has also released GTA 5 on Game Pass, giving Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S players a chance to dive into the game this month.

These bonuses and rewards make this week exciting and fresh while the developers continue to work on Grand Theft Auto 6.

