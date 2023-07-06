GTA Online weekly update for July 6-12, 2023, released

GTA Online just received a brand new weekly update today, giving tons of money-making opportunities and new vehicles to collect. From now until July 12, 2023, players can earn double the money by assisting Charlie Reed in Project Overthrow missions and LSA Operations. Air Races are also back in the limelight by offering 2x cash and RP to all participants this week.
Franklin is also being generous throughout the week as players can earn 2x bonuses by helping him in the Security Contracts. A new set of showroom cars and exciting discounts on select rides are also available. There’s so much to do, and this article will share everything one should know about the latest GTA Online weekly update.
New GTA Online weekly update event kickstarts today (July 6 to July 12, 2023)
2x Cash and RP
- LSA Operations
- Project Overthrow Missions
- Air Races
- Security Contracts
Players should note that the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries bonus event is also currently live, giving the last chance to collect any unclaimed items yet, which includes:
- Molotok Conveyor livery
- Avenger Blue & Green Camo
- Hinterland Bomber Jacket
- LS Pounders Cap
Latest stock of showroom cars available this week (July 6 to July 12)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom
- Dewbauchee JB700
- Ocelot Swinger
- Vapid Hustler
- Albany Hermes
- Lampadati Michelli GT
Luxury Autos Showroom
- Enus Stafford
- Lampadati Tigon
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)
- Dewbauchee Vagner
LS Car Meet Prize Ride
- Pfister Comet SR
HSW Premium Test Ride (for Xbox Series S/X and PS5 users only)
- HSW Karin S95
Test Track Vehicles this week
- Pegassi Infernus
- Ocelot XA-21
- Pegassi Vacca
Time Trials for the week:
- HSW Time Trial – Textile City
- Time Trial – Up-n-Atom
- RC Time Trial – Construction Site I
GTA Online Podium car, the Dewbauchee Vagner, is a 2-seater prototype hypercar that was added to the game in 2017 as part of the Gunrunning update.
Complete list of weekly discounts to claim this week (July 6 to July 12)
50% off
- Rooster Smuggler Cargo Delivery Requests
40% off
- Agency Properties (+ Upgrades and Modifications)
- Avenger Vehicle Workshop and Weapon Workshop Upgrades
30% off
- Albany Hermes
- Enus Stafford
- Titan
- Buckingham Supervolito
- RM-10 Bombushka
It seems to be an exciting week in Los Santos while waiting for the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game to be announced.
Poll : Do you find this week's update worth playing GTA Online?
Yes
No
2 votes