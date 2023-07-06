GTA Online weekly update for July 6-12, 2023, released

GTA Online just received a brand new weekly update today, giving tons of money-making opportunities and new vehicles to collect. From now until July 12, 2023, players can earn double the money by assisting Charlie Reed in Project Overthrow missions and LSA Operations. Air Races are also back in the limelight by offering 2x cash and RP to all participants this week.

Franklin is also being generous throughout the week as players can earn 2x bonuses by helping him in the Security Contracts. A new set of showroom cars and exciting discounts on select rides are also available. There’s so much to do, and this article will share everything one should know about the latest GTA Online weekly update.

New GTA Online weekly update event kickstarts today (July 6 to July 12, 2023)

2x Cash and RP

LSA Operations

Project Overthrow Missions

Air Races

Security Contracts

Players should note that the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries bonus event is also currently live, giving the last chance to collect any unclaimed items yet, which includes:

Molotok Conveyor livery

Avenger Blue & Green Camo

Hinterland Bomber Jacket

LS Pounders Cap

Latest stock of showroom cars available this week (July 6 to July 12)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom

Dewbauchee JB700

Ocelot Swinger

Vapid Hustler

Albany Hermes

Lampadati Michelli GT

Luxury Autos Showroom

Enus Stafford

Lampadati Tigon

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel)

Dewbauchee Vagner

LS Car Meet Prize Ride

Pfister Comet SR

HSW Premium Test Ride (for Xbox Series S/X and PS5 users only)

HSW Karin S95

Test Track Vehicles this week

Pegassi Infernus

Ocelot XA-21

Pegassi Vacca

Time Trials for the week:

HSW Time Trial – Textile City

Time Trial – Up-n-Atom

RC Time Trial – Construction Site I

GTA Online Podium car, the Dewbauchee Vagner, is a 2-seater prototype hypercar that was added to the game in 2017 as part of the Gunrunning update.

Complete list of weekly discounts to claim this week (July 6 to July 12)

50% off

Rooster Smuggler Cargo Delivery Requests

40% off

Agency Properties (+ Upgrades and Modifications)

Avenger Vehicle Workshop and Weapon Workshop Upgrades

30% off

Albany Hermes

Enus Stafford

Titan

Buckingham Supervolito

RM-10 Bombushka

It seems to be an exciting week in Los Santos while waiting for the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game to be announced.

