GTA Online Podium and Prize Cars (July 6 to July 12, 2023)

Rockstar Games is all set to release the first GTA Online weekly update of July 2023, and players are excited about it. While the fresh changes are yet to be officially released in the game, data miners at GTA Forums have leaked many details from the upcoming update. Although the gaming studio hasn’t confirmed them yet, previous such leaks reportedly came out to be true, making the community believe them.

According to the data miners, Rockstar Games will introduce several new deals and bonuses, along with two new cars for the Podium and Prize Ride. The new weekly update will be effective from 2 pm PST on July 6, 2023, to July 12, 2023, and players can grab the deals during this period.

Rockstar Games to add these two cars as the Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride car in the latest GTA Online weekly update

Leaked information about the July 6 weekly update (Image via GTA Forums)

Rockstar Games will reportedly add the Dewbauchee Vagner as the new Podium Car inside The Diamond Casino & Resort in East Vinewood, Los Santos. It is a unique hypercar that Grand Theft Auto Online players can win for free this week. However, they must take part in the Lucky Draw competition inside the Casino.

The gaming studio added 20 rewards in the Lucky Wheel with only a 5% chance of winning the car reward. However, you can use the GTA Online Podium Car winning trick to drive the vehicle home.

If you don’t win the car on the first try, Rockstar Games allows players to retry their luck after 24 real-life hours.

The Los Santos Car Meet in Popular Street, Cypress Flats, East Los Santos is also offering a stylish car for free. Players can win the Pfister Comet SR by taking part in the Street Race Series races and finishing in the top position for three days in a row. Winning the Prize Ride is a lengthy process and players are advised to grab the deal as soon as possible.

More details about the Dewbauchee Vagner and Pfister Comet SR

The Dewbauchee Vagner is a unique-looking car based on the real-life Aston Martin Valkyrie prototype hypercar. It is one of the fastest cars in the game, with a top speed of 126.75 mph or 203.98 km/h. The vehicle is powered by a V8 engine and a six-speed transmission box. Many players also want this car to be in the next installment after multiple leaks on GTA 6 surfaced on the internet.

The Pfister Comet SR is another stylish sports car in GTA Online based on the real-life Porsche 997 GT2 RS. While Rockstar Games earlier removed it after the San Andreas Mercenaries update, it is now temporarily back in the game. Interested players can win the vehicle to add to their rare collections.

