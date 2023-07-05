5 best things to buy in GTA Online today (July 2023)

GTA Online is a multiplayer title with an abundance of items for players to purchase. While you can spend your hard-earned money on countless things, not all of them are worth the trade. Rockstar Games also introduced some souvenir items that fans can enjoy without expecting much utility. However, many economical players prefer to spend only on value-for-money things.

However, Grand Theft Auto Online does not have a system to determine an item’s worth without purchasing it. This often leads players to waste their earnings on useless things. To address this issue, this article lists five things that GTA Online players must buy in July 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The entries are not listed in any particular order.

5 essential things that GTA Online players must buy in July 2023

1) Tactical SMG

The Vom Feuer Tactical SMG is one of the newest weapons in GTA Online. It was added to the game as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries DLC.

The Vom Feuer Tactical SMG is a handgun that Rockstar Games introduced especially for drive-by shootings. It has a large clip size that can hold up to 60 bullets. Its damage and fire rate are higher than most drive-by weapons in the multiplayer game.

After the Summer 2023 DLC, the Tactical SMG has become the new meta for vehicle shootouts. Players can purchase it from the Gun Van for around $250,000.

2) Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

The Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT is one of the new DLC vehicles in GTA Online. It is a sports car based on the real-life 2020 Ferrari Roma. Rockstar Games offers both Imani Tech and Hao’s Special Works performance upgrades for the vehicle. While the former makes it an armored car, the latter makes it the fastest car in the game.

When fully upgraded, the Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT can reach a top speed of 132.00 mph or 212.43 km/h normally and 168.50 mph or 271.17 km/h with HSW upgrades. GTA Online players can purchase it for a base price of $2,380,000.

3) Hangar

The Hangar is one of the must-have businesses in GTA Online. It allows players to store their planes and do Smuggler’s Sell Missions, which are the highest-paying business missions in the game.

Rockstar Games has been frequently improvising the Hangar business since the December 2022 DLC. The June 2023 DLC also brought some new features to it.

After the recent update, the Hangar business has become more solo-friendly, and players can source and sell goods much more easily. Players can purchase any one of the five Hangars that range between $1.2 million to $3.2 million.

4) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is one of the most versatile and useful vehicles in GTA Online. It is a weaponized version of the Nagasaki Buzzard helicopter loaded with two miniguns and rocket launchers. Players can use it for both travel and offensive purposes.

The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper acts as a service vehicle for the SecuroServe network, and players who register as a CEO in GTA Online can instantly spawn it close by. Its top speed is 145.00 mph or 233.35 km/h. Rockstar Games also allows players to use it in most of the title's missions.

5) Up-n-Atomizer

The Up-n-Atomizer is one of the most underrated yet useful weapons in GTA Online. It is a futuristic handgun that produces a powerful beam blast that can throw away most of the objects in its path. While it is not very effective in killing enemies, most players use it to move heavy objects.

If your car or other items gets stuck in weird positions, the Up-n-Atomizer is the most useful remedy. The Ammu-Nation store sells it for a base price of $399,000. After the Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks, many fans want the futuristic weapon in the upcoming game as well.

Poll : Do you own any of these items in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes