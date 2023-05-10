How to register as a CEO in GTA Online after The Last Dose update?

The GTA Online: Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, including The Last Dose update, added several new businesses and errands to the multiplayer game, attracting a large number of players to the community. Rockstar Games designed the in-game businesses for you to run either as a CEO or an MC Club President. While veteran players are already accustomed to both processes, many new players struggle to start their organizations or Motorcycle Clubs.

Furthermore, the multiplayer game does not explain how to do so other than repeatedly asking you to register. To help, this article describes how you can register as a CEO in GTA Online to get started with their missions.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Steps to become a CEO in GTA Online in 2023

Before starting, you must note that owning an Executive Office is necessary to register as a CEO in GTA Online. Rockstar Games offers the following four office locations based in Los Santos:

Maze Bank West, Del Perro - $1,000,000

- $1,000,000 Arcadius Business Center, Pillbox Hill - $2,250,000

- $2,250,000 Lombank West, Del Perro - $3,100,000

- $3,100,000 Maze Bank Tower, Pillbox Hill - $4,000,000

If you own the GTA Online Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack or the Premium Edition of GTA 5 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or PC, you can claim the Maze Bank West office for free, saving you the initial cost. After purchasing, go to the Executive Office to finish the setup process. Once completed, proceed with the following steps to register as a CEO:

Open the Interaction Menu. If you are a PC user, press M, or press and hold the Back button on Xbox controllers or the Select button on PlayStation controllers. Scroll down to the SecuroServe option in the menu and press Select. It is usually found in the eighth position, just below the Services option. Select Register as a CEO from the menu. While controller users will be automatically registered as CEOs, keyboard users must confirm their registration by pressing Yes on a new prompt screen.

You should see a transparent banner with the text "CEO: You are now the CEO of [organization name]." Players should also remember that they cannot register while in Passive Mode. Furthermore, Rockstar Games only allows 10 players to be the CEO per session. If your session is already full of CEOs, you will not see the SecuroServe option until someone leaves the lobby or retires.

The CEO registration is required to participate in various activities and businesses in GTA Online. Special Cargo, Vehicle Cargo, and Special Vehicle Work are some examples where you must register a CEO to begin. In Addition, you can also obtain certain features and vehicles through CEO Abilities.

