Top 5 free GTA Vice City mods to spice up your gameplay

Free GTA Vice City mods can greatly improve regular gameplay. This list will include several options, including where to download such modifications. Note that this list is primarily for the PC port, but some have similar versions on Android. Either way, these modifications are often convenient and help make this old classic feel much more engaging.

This article lists five of the best GTA Vice City mods you can get for free, from the most situational to the most useful. Of course, everybody's playstyle is different, so some players might find some of the early modifications listed here more helpful than the later ones.

5 best GTA Vice City mods that you can get for free to improve your gameplay experience

5) Classic Axis

A free camera modification is something many players might not think of, yet having it helps make the game feel much more fluid. Normally, moving the camera forces Tommy Vercetti to face that direction. This modification changes that so the camera moves as it does in more modern entries within the series.

Fans of this GTA Vice City mod can get the updated version at the GTA forums by user _𝓐𝓖. Note that the older versions allow camera movement even whilst in a vehicle, but they were buggier by comparison. Fans of that feature can also download the SaCarCam mod to make vehicle camera angles feel better.

4) Vice City Big Mission Pack (reVC)

A screenshot from one of 130 missions (Image via moddb.com)

One way to really spice up your gameplay is to download a free mission pack. These types of GTA Vice City mods essentially allow you to experience a whole set of new missions. The original game was fun, so new content is always a welcome addition.

This particular modification has 130 new missions, and the final version planned for it was already released on moddb.com. Most of the content featured in this pack is pretty well-made, which is nice for players planning to sink a few hours of their time into this beloved Grand Theft Auto game.

3) Swimming

One fatal flaw of the original game that players still point out today is that Tommy Vercetti cannot swim. In fact, no NPC can. This is odd since this game's water looks fine from a visual perspective. Thankfully, this free GTA Vice City mod allows Tommy Vercetti to swim.

One can get this modification from moddb.com. It essentially allows you to swim, similar to how Victor Vance swims in Vice City Stories. Such a simple gameplay feature helps make the game much more enjoyable, especially if you accidentally fall in the water (like when you're trying to jump the ramp near the Malibu Club).

It is worth noting that the leaked Grand Theft Auto 6 videos show swimming, although that version is more complex than what's shown above.

2) Save Car Anywhere

Safehouse garages are nice for storing some vehicles, yet these properties are only available in select areas of the game. This GTA Vice City mod allows you to park any car anywhere. For example, with this modification, you can park an Infernus in front of the Ocean View Hotel, press TAB and 'S,' save the game, and then quit. If you return back to the game, that Infernus will still be where you left it.

This modification is incredibly convenient since you no longer have to drive your ride to a garage to save it. You need to know that you must press TAB and 'S' to save the car anywhere with this modification. Simply parking it and then quitting isn't enough.

If you're interested, gamemodding.com has a download link for the Save Car Anywhere mod.

1) Save Anywhere

This free GTA Vice City mod is very similar to the previous entry on this list. The difference is that you can save the game anywhere rather than store your vehicle anywhere. All of the positives of the previous modification regarding convenience also apply here.

Save Anywhere might not be the most exciting GTA Vice City mod that's free, but it's certainly one of the most useful ones that directly affect gameplay. Sites like NexusMods often have a download link for those curious.

Poll : 0 votes