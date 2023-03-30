5 best GTA Vice City mods that completely transform the game

GTA Vice City mods are plentiful, and some of them alter the game in a significant way. Such changes usually affect gameplay, making players experience something completely different.

Do keep in mind that some modifications don't work well together, so make sure to always read the Readme.txt associated with each mod.

Listed below are some GTA Vice City modifications and where players can find them. This game's modding scene might not be as in-depth as that of GTA San Andreas or V, but there is still plenty to show off.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer. External links cannot be included here. The names of the GTA Vice City mods have been listed so readers can look them up.

VHS Edition and other great GTA Vice City mods that drastically change the game

1) Shine o' Vice

Some GTA Vice City mods feature new characters and original stories. Shine o' Vice is an excellent example that is surprisingly well-detailed for a modification. Old radio stations and many locations from the original game are still present in Shine o' Vice, but there are now cutscenes featuring a new plot.

While there is no voice acting for the new missions, there is a lot of charm to this 1987 setting. It features an original character named Flint Casie, who is a mobster from Liberty City seeking to investigate his brother's death.

Keep in mind that Shine o' Vice is not yet finished. However, it's still a blast to play through. You can get it from moddb.com.

2) The First Person View for VC

Some people might want something that drastically changes GTA Vice City yet keeps Tommy Vercetti and the other original aspects of this 2002 title. The First Person View for VC is one of the few mods that allow players to experience everything in a first-person POV.

Everything you know and love in the game is still the same. It's just how you view it that will be completely different. The differences between a third-person POV and a first-person POV are quite noticeable, especially since the latter is more realistic.

This modification can be found at LibertyCity.net.

3) VHS Edition

A GTA Vice City mod that puts the game through a VHS lens is brilliant since the title canonly took place in 1986. However, this modification does much more than make minor graphical changes.

Here are the features of VHS Edition, according to the mod's official webpage:

Car physics similar to the Driver series

137 new vehicles

40 new missions

Various adjustments like new collectibles and improved missions

508 CLEO scripts in total

There is a lot to look forward to, as the full version of this GTA Vice City mod is already out. You are advised to try out the mod by itself. You wouldn't want to cause crashes due to conflicting modifications.

Interested gamers can find VHS Edition at moddb.com.

4) BETA Edition

One thing that might intrigue some gamers is the beta versions of classic titles. While the original pre-released versions of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City were never released to the public, someone managed to make a mod of what was known.

This GTA Vice City mod contains everything players know about the game's beta version. Old locations, character models, and even weather can be seen in this project. It is vital to mention that this modification was in version 3.5.6 at the time of writing. Version 4.0 is in development. You can get the latest updates from moddb.com.

5) Vice City: Multiplayer

Multiplayer games are incredibly popular these days. Hence, a modification that allows you to play with other people in single-player titles is amazing. A hundred players can join a single server in Vice City: Multiplayer, which makes it drastically different than the other GTA Vice City mods covered thus far.

With this modification, you can do deathmatches, roleplay, or just mess around with your friends. You can even modify servers you own in case you want to spice up the game past the default settings.

You can find this mod at vc-mp.org.

