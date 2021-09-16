How to play GTA Vice City Online using a multiplayer mod

GTA Vice City was a great game for its time. First released in 2002, the game is largely remembered by fans for its Miami-inspired environment and some solid references to the cult classics Scarface and Miami Vice.

While the gameplay in story mode was quite engaging by itself, players never got a chance to play the game in an online multiplayer environment. GTA Vice City, much like the other 3D-era titles, was not developed with multiplayer in mind.

However, players can now play an online multiplayer mod for the game thanks to the mod development community at vc-mp.org. Here's a step-by-step guide on how users can implement this mod.

Steps to install GTA Vice City Online Multiplayer

1) Install GTA Vice City

In order to play the online multiplayer mode of GTA Vice City, players must first ensure they have installed a copy of GTA Vice City on their computer systems. They can either get the standard copy or the digital version available on Steam.

GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

2) Download the GTA Vice City Multiplayer mod

Once GTA Vice City is installed, players must head over to vc-mp.org and download the multiplayer mod by following the on-screen instructions.

GTA Vice City Multiplayer Mod (Image via vc-mp.org)

3) Install GTA VC Multiplayer Mod

Once the zip file is downloaded, players must then extract its contents and begin installing the multiplayer mod.

One thing to keep in mind is that players must proceed with the "Typical installation" when the installation wizard displays a prompt

4) Open GTA Vice City Multiplayer and select the server

Once the installation is complete, a shortcut icon to open GTA Vice City Online Multiplayer will be created on their desktop.

Players can now open GTA Vice City Online Multiplayer and select the server on which they would like to play.

GTA Vice City Multiplayer Mod server selection menu (Image via vc-mp.org)

Another thing to note is that every server can host a maximum of 100 players at a time. Players should choose servers based on the number of free slots and the tasks available to perform on each server. Users can also add servers to their favorites tab to get quick access to certain scenarios.

An Attack and Defense Scenario server in GTA Vice City Online Multiplayer (Image via vc-mp.org)

These tasks can range from simple attack and defense scenarios to complex scenarios like saving the president. Once players connect to their desired server, they are spawned into Vice City and the scenario-based tasks start right away.

