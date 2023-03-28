GTA Shine o' Vice mod lets players experience Vice City sequel by adding new missions, vehicles, and more

While the GTA community waits for the City of Vice to arrive in the HD Universe, fans have created a mod that adds a full-fledged sequel to the classic game. Grand Theft Auto Vice City's popularity never fades, and with the development of GTA 6, the game is now more popular than ever.

Although Rockstar Games released a prequel to the game titled Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, a sequel was never released. However, the Shine o' Vice mod allows players to revisit the retro city with a fresh perspective and a new protagonist.

Details about the GTA Vice City sequel created with the help of Shine o' Vice mod

On March 27, 2023, Willzyyy, a well-known gaming YouTuber, shared a video titled “GTA Shine o' Vice - Full Demo Walkthrough.” The video demonstrates the Shine o' Vice mod, which was originally developed by BEGINit in 2013.

Willzyyy claims that the gameplay in the video is a playable demo that was released on August 28, 2013. Although the project is nearly a decade old, the developers are yet to complete it.

Here is the official description of the modded game:

"It's 1987. Vice City. A whole year has passed since Tommy Vercetti removed Diaz and Sonny Foreli thus becoming a new drug lord… Flint Casie - a new mobster from Liberty City - comes to this city in pursue of a mystery… By coming here Flint expects find out who's behind it. Unfortunately, he will soon enough realise that things here are not done so easy."

Shine o' Vice features Flint Casie, a fictional character, as the new protagonist. He can participate in 22 story missions, four side missions, one collectible event, and many more.

The mod also includes new locations such as Downtown and Shady Acres, new vehicles, clothing, pedestrians, and much more. Additionally, it features a few quality-of-life changes, such as seamless entry and exit from buildings, radar, HUD, and many others.

The YouTube video is nearly 2.5 hours long. Although the story did not conclude at the end, the first mission mentioned a person named "Vercetti" as the villain, which could be a reference to Tommy Vercetti from Grand Theft Auto Vice City.

Interested players can go to this URL to try out the mod themselves.

