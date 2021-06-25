5 cool GTA Vice City mods to try in 2021

GTA Vice City might be an old game, but it still has plenty of cool and innovative mods for its fans to enjoy in 2021.

Mods can significantly enhance a game's entertainment factor. Many GTA games within the series have a rich modding scene, although GTA Vice City's isn't comparable to some of the bigger games in this regard.

Still, many hardworking GTA Vice City fans have created good mods for players to enhance their overall gameplay experience.

All of these mods work on PC and are intended for that platform only. Android fans do have alternatives to some of these mods, but it won't be listed here. That aside, these GTA Vice City mods all offer something unique, which means that not all of them will appeal to every type of GTA Vice City fan.

However, there should be at least one interesting mod that might catch their attention depending on their tastes.

Five awesome GTA Vice City mods to try in 2021

#5 - Windowed Mode Mod

This mod includes support for GTA 3 and San Andreas, as well (Image via ThirteenAG)

Many games of today's era include basic features for playing the game in various different modes, including a windowed mode. Unfortunately, GTA Vice City is an older game, which means that it lacks this basic function that practically every other modern game has.

Fortunately, there is a fix to this problem. This basic mod works for GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, and it just simply allows players to play these games in a windowed mode. It may seem minor, but it's a good quality-of-life update that affects gamers and streamers alike.

GTA Vice City fans who would like this mod's basic features can download it by clicking here.

#4 - Easy Car Spawner

An example of this mod in action (Image via GTAInside)

Spawning vehicles seems like a basic mod to have, but that doesn't make it any less useful for GTA Vice City fans. Nearly 200K people have downloaded this mod, and its usefulness has unsurprisingly made it highly rated.

Players activate this mod by pressing F4, and can then use the arrow keys to cycle through the many cars found in GTA Vice City. Use "Enter" to select a car or "Backspace" to exit. It's not the cleanest mod out there, but it's incredibly useful given GTA Vice City's trainers aren't very good.

GTA Vice City fans can download this mod here.

#3 - Project2DFX

Project2DFX updates Vice City in a pleasant way (Image via Project2DFX)

Graphical overhauls go a long way in fixing an old game's graphical shortcomings. It's no different with Project2DFX, which makes GTA Vice City look a little bit better.

It doesn't change graphics in terms of textures; rather, it adds a LOD corona to Vice City's world, which should make the world seem a lot better looking.

Like with the Windowed Mode mod, there are also variations for GTA 3 and GTA San Andreas, making this incredibly useful as a catch-all download for old-school GTA fans. The latter already has great graphical mods, but the former and GTA Vice City are a bit lacking in that regard.

Fans interested in this GTA Vice City mod can download it by clicking here.

#2 - 1st POV

A change in perspective goes a long way in making two similar events seem very different. Of course, this extends past basic life advice and can be applied to GTA Vice City as well. Except, it's more of a change in point of view.

1st POV is a mod that allows players to play the game in a 1st POV. It's a simple change on paper, but it makes the game feel noticeably different. The difference between the 1st POV and 3rd POV is pretty significant, and it's evident in a mod like this one.

Players can download this GTA Vice City mod by clicking here. It looks great with graphical mods, as players can see GTA Vice City in a much better light with this mod enabled.

#1 - VHS Vice City

Aesthetics go a long way in making a game seem cool and different. GTA Vice City is inspired by the 80s, that much is obvious. However, there has been a recent uptick in vaporwaves and similar trends, so it shouldn't be surprising to see a mod that makes this game seem even more 80s-inspired.

As the name implies, it adds a VHS filter to the overall game, but it isn't just a graphical overhaul that might entice some GTA Vice City fans.

It also includes new vehicles, missions, and other minor features that add a lot of life to GTA Vice City. Since it is a mod pack, it may conflict with other mods.

If GTA Vice City fans wish to download this mod, then they should click here. It is a Russian mod, but there is an English translation of what's included in this mod at the bottom when players click on "Summary."

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

