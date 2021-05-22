5 best GTA Vice City mods to enhance graphics and textures 

GTA Vice City did not have the best graphics, but the modding community did a good job of bringing the age-old game into the modern world.

Being one of the most popular games of all time, GTA Vice City still enjoys the light of stardom, mostly because fans will never have enough of it and often find themselves taking a trip back to the sprawling city where crime are second nature to peace.

This article looks at some of the best graphic enhancing mods for GTA Vice City.

5 best mods for GTA Vice City that players can use to enhance graphics and textures

5. GTA Vice Cry Reborn

Over the years, the modding community has released a bunch of graphic mods but none quite outclass this iconic surface blender. Jumping back into GTA Vice City is always a nostalgic experience, but the poor graphics and dull textures can be frustrating, especially for young players who have only known games as crisp and robust as GTA 5. This mod, however, brings radiance to the virtual world, replacing its light shades with enhanced colors.

#4 GTA VC ICEnhancer 0.6.6

GTA VC ICEnhancer 0.6.6 is arguably one of the best graphic mods out there for GTA Vice City and also the most popular. Not only does this mod add enhanced colors to the game, it also improves the overall graphic quality, creating shadows, adding particular graphics, blending shadows and a lot more. If there is one mod that players shouldn't miss out on when taking a trip back to GTA Vice City, it's the GTA VC ICEnhancer 0.6.6

#3 GTA Vice City Widescreen Fix

Another great mod that improves the texture quality of the game and brings the old city to life. Plugging in this mod allows players to enjoy GTA Vice City at incredibly high resolutions. The color quality and texture improvements are absolutely unbelievable. To put it simply, GTA Vice City Widescreen Fix brings the game to 2021, a feat that should have been nearly impossible to nail so well.

#2 Project2DFX

Back when GTA Vice City was still hot in the gaming industry, the company had to put certain limiters on graphic effects like coronas to accommodate PC hardware. Such limitations, however, are no longer needed in 2021, and that's where Project2DFX comes in. It does a good job of removing these limiters and improving the overall graphics of the game. Definitely a must-have.

#1 Vice City Remastered HUD Interface

As the name of the mod suggests, Vice City Remastered HUD works on the featured icons, remastering UI elements and enhancing the resolution of the assets in the game. Plugging this mod in will help the PC version look almost like the Android remasters. Definitely one of the best mods for GTA Vice City.