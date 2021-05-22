How many times will the Panther Statue spawn for each player this week in GTA Online?

The much-coveted Panther Statue will be available for players to collect in the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA Online.

The expensive Panther Statue has a 100% spawn rate the first time a player does the Cayo Perico Heist for this event. It will sell for $1,900,000 on normal and $2,090,000 on hard, making this the best item to collect in the Cayo Perico Heist by a noticeable margin.

GTA Online players should remember that this spawn rate only applies to the first Panther Statue that they can find on the Cayo Perico Heist. Otherwise, they won't be able to get it. It's a once per character per event week type of deal. It might be disappointing to some fans, but it's still easy money for GTA Online players to consider.

How often will the Panther Statue spawn in GTA Online?

El Rubio has just added a valuable Panther Statue to his already-sizeable art collection.



For the first time, all Cayo Perico Heist hosts will be able to scout the Panther Statue as a Primary Target on their initial playthrough this week: https://t.co/4CDcOlKdbX pic.twitter.com/3fenVMd6sH — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) May 20, 2021

Rockstar's official site describes it as:

"All hosts of The Cayo Perico Heist this week will be able to scout the Panther Statue as a Primary Target on their first playthrough."

There should be an emphasis on the phrase "first playthrough." This will be the only time GTA Online players will be able to acquire the highly coveted Panther Statue. Once they get it, it will no longer spawn for the rest of the event week.

How many times will it spawn?

Just to clarify, you can only steal the panther statue once per character & per event week. No RNG involved.#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 20, 2021

GTA Online fans who fondly remember getting diamonds over and over again in the Diamond Casino Heist will be disappointed to hear that the Panther Statue is a one-time deal.

Still, that's an extra few hundred thousand over the Pink Diamond, so it's still easy money for GTA Online players to collect.

El Rubio loves his panthers, but not so much to keep restocking a stolen statue of one (he does have a fantastic supply of pink diamonds, however).

No RNG involved

The Cayo Perico Heist will be even more profitable (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some sites have stated that there is RNG for determining how to get the Panther Statue, but the simple fact is, there is none. Players will be able to get the Panther Statue on their first Cayo Perico Heist, with Rockstar even doing a background update to ensure that all GTA Online players will be able to get it.

Stealing the Panther Statue in GTA Online is only relevant for this event. Players won't get this guaranteed spawn later on, except in other identical events to this one. However, it would be better just to steal it now and then hope for a similar event down the line.

Stealing the Panther Statue isn't a hard task by any means. If a player is used to the Cayo Perico Heist, then they should have no issue nabbing the item for extra cash.