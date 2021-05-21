How much is the Panther Statue worth in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist is one of the most, if not the most, lucrative heists in GTA Online. However, unlike previous releases, GTA Online Heists no longer follows a linear plot where players can claim the target and call it a day.

The Diamond Casino Heist, for instance, features several targets that players can aim for, with the diamonds being the highest-paying. But given the complex nature of the mission and its difficulty level, players seldom manage to get their hands on the diamonds on their first try. They almost always walk away with a bag of money or pieces of art.

Similarly, the Cayo Perico Heist features several targets that players can go for. However, claiming the most lucrative of all is easier said than done.

This article dives into the most raved-about target featured in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist and determines whether it's worth hunting for.

The Panther Statue in GTA Online: Is it worth the wait and the effort?

The list below shows all the targets players can aim for in the Cayo Perico Heist and their respective rewards:

Sinsimito Tequila – Normal $900,000 – Hard $990,000

Ruby Necklace – Normal $1,000,000 – Hard $1,100,000

Bearer Bonds – Normal $1,100,000 – Hard $1,210,000

Pink Diamond – Normal $1,300,000 – Hard $1,430,000

Panther Statue – Normal $1,900,000 – Hard $2,090,000

Clearly, the Panther Statue is the highest-paying target in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Heist.

With that being said, the Panther Statue is only activated during special GTA Online events, just like the diamonds from the Diamond Casino Heist.

Here's how players can aim for the Statue Panther during special events in GTA Online:

Start the Cayo Perico Heist

Scroll down and select "Panther Statue" as the target

Select the desired approach for the Height

Start the Heist, steal the statue, and walk away with a sizeable fortune.

However, if the Panther Statue isn't up for grabs, changing the target to the next best thing is advisable.

The Panther Statue may be the most lucrative of all the featured targets on second thought, but the Pink Diamonds are not so bad either. GTA Online knows how to make players feel good about themselves.

In conclusion, the Panther Statue is worth it, but players should focus on having fun while grinding the solo Heist considering its limited frame of existence.