GTA Online players can finally steal the panther statue in the Cayo Perico Heist this week

Nearly half a year after the Cayo Perico heist dropped for GTA Online, players can finally get their hands on the most lucrative primary target out there, the panther statue.

Much like diamonds in the Diamond Casino heist, these super rare primary targets are locked by Rockstar via server-side variables that prevent players from accessing them normally. During special weeks, Rockstar unlocks these primary targets for players to get access to, and this week, it's the panther statue's turn.

How to get the panther statue in GTA Online's Cayo Perico heist

The panther statue is the highest-value primary target in the Cayo Perico heist and is now available, from 20th May till 27th May. Here's a list of all the primary targets from the Cayo Perico Heist

Primary Targets Value (Normal) Value (Hard Mode)

Sinsimito Tequila $900,000/$990,000 Ruby Necklace $1,000,000/$1,100,000 Bearer Bonds $1,100,000/$1,210,000 Pink Diamond $1,300,000/$1,430,000 Panther Statue $1,900,000/$2,090,000

Pulling in over two million as a primary target alone, the panther statue is worth a solo player's complete haul in just one fell swoop.

To get the panther statue, players must simply carry out the gather intel mission on Cayo Perico. If players have not completed the Cayo Perico heist even once, they must go through the intial setup and complete the heist with the Madrazo Files as the primary target. After completing this, access to the panther statue will be unlocked.

If players are lucky, they may be able to walk away with a 3 million+ dollar solo haul if they choose the right secondary targets, which is a boon for those rolling in GTA Online without a crew.

As a reminder, the panther statue's availability will end next Thursday, on 27th May, and players are advised to capitalize on the statue while it lasts.

