Top 5 missions in GTA Vice City that fans loved instantly

GTA Vice City managed to exceed the high expectations set by its predecessor, thanks to a fantastic set of fun missions.

The title is a well-liked classic in the GTA series to this day. Beyond its beautiful aesthetic and synthwave vibes, it remains an enjoyable gameplay experience from start to finish.

GTA Vice City does have its fair share of poorly-rated missions, such as The Driver and Demolition Man. However, the lows barely compare to the highs of this awesome title.

For all its faults, GTA Vice City provides players with a breathtaking experience, and its mission variety produces one awesome moment after another.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

5 beloved missions in GTA Vice City

#5 - Phnom Penh '86

Named after the capital of Cambodia, this aerial-based mission allows players to run down a rival drug baron in his stronghold. With an M60 in hand, players have a first-person view with free aiming. There are several enemies to watch out for, so players should keep their eyes peeled for the rooftops and backyards.

Once the mission is complete, players can visit the other side of Vice City. They can freely explore the entire map, giving them new opportunities to collect hidden packages and find powerful weapons.

#4 - Rub Out

After the unforgiving mission Death Row, Rockstar Games gives GTA players breathing room with the follow-up.

After saving Lance Vance from certain death, Tommy Vercetti teams up with him to finish off Ricardo Diaz in his mansion. With the use of powerful M4s, players will have no trouble taking over the luxorious mansion.

In a memorable scene, Tommy and Lance say goodnight to the drug baron, putting him to sleep right afterwards. With the first half of the game complete, the player now has full access to the renamed Vercetti Estate.

#3 - Publicity Tour

In this mission, a crazed stalker has planted a bomb in the Love Fist limo. The bomb will go off if the vehicle slows down. In the middle of a rainy night, the player has to drive at high speeds while Love Fist tries to defuse the bomb. The hilarious dialog makes the mission worth it.

Once the bomb threat is disposed of, the player can drive back to the local venue. They will be rewarded with a short cut-scene of a Love Fist concert performance.

#2 - The Job

In this mission, Tommy Vercetti has to pull off a heist at a bank called El Banco Corrupto Grande in Little Havana.

Once security is alerted during the heist, the player will have to defend themselves against a powerful S.W.A.T. team.

When Hilary gets shredded by S.W.A.T. bullets, the player has to drive the remaining crew to a Pay n' Spray. The story requires Phil Cassidy to survive, but Cam Jones can live or die. Once the player loses heat, they can return to a garage to reap the rewards.

The Job is the first major heist within the GTA series. Many players often regard it as one of their favorite missions for this exact reason.

#1 - Keep Your Friends Close

The climactic finish for GTA Vice City ends where the second half of the story begins - the Vercetti Estate. Thanks to the open space of the Vercetti Estate, players have a wide range of movement while they gun down enemy waves.

In this mission, players must defend their safe from money-stealing mafioso before they can finally confront Sonny Forelli and Lance Vance. The epic shootout is a direct shoutout to Scarface, which inspired the mansion layout seen in the game. One major difference is that while Tony Montana dies, Tommy Vercetti survives.

Keep Your Friends Close is a dramatic conclusion to GTA Vice City, with explosions and gunfire straight out of an action movie.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's GTA section improve by taking this 30-second survey.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh