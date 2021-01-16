5 best GTA Vice City mods in 2021

GTA Vice City mods allow players to customize the game and somewhat change the way it works.

While mods are a great addition to the franchise, there are so many out there that players often feel lost about which is worth the time and investment.

This article highlights some of the best GTA Vice City mods that players can download in 2021.

5 most enjoyable GTA Vice City mods

#5 - CLEO Parkour

The CLEO Parkour has one fundamental purpose that no player wants to miss out on: allowing the character to do all sorts of fun tricks. This includes rolling over, doing a headstand, and, to the delightful surprise of GTA Vice City fans, utilizing those ever-so-inviting roadside benches in the game.

#4 - Photocamera Mod

The photocamera mod by NRShaggy allows players to capture the most bittersweet, and sometimes most hilarious, moments in the game. Unlike screenshots, these pictures are saved in the JPG format for the player to enjoy later and share with friends and fellow gamers.

#3 - GTA: East Coast Stories

GTA East Coast Stories by Swoorup is perhaps the most popular mod in GTA Vice City. It adds more color to GTA's dark and gritty world by featuring an action-filled, adventure-packed storyline. It is based in 1993, a few years after the monumental takeover of the most notorious kingpin in existence called Tommy Vercetti.

The East Coast Stories mod brings the legendary Liberty City and the much-celebrated Vice City together into one single map, setting a base world map that will only gain more popularity with further releases in the future.

#2 - Vice City ENB Series

The Vice City ENB series adds more color and graphics to GTA Vice City's robust engine and makes it feel more lively than ever.

These visual effects are more fleshed-out and boast minute details that leave the player in absolute awe. For example, when the Vice City ENB series is installed, it will showcase effects like reflections on glass and vehicles' metallic surfaces.

Moreover, the Vice City ENB adds more efficiency to most vehicles' performance and turns the soothing phenomena of rain feel the way it is supposed to feel like: Surreal.

#1 - Silent Patch

The Silent Patch, developed by the proficient modder Silent, is another popular GTA Vice City mod that takes care of all the minor but frustrating bugs that plague the game and annoy the user.

The Silent Patch also hosts features that are otherwise only available on the console, giving the player the ultimate GTA Vice City experience.

Note: This copy reflects the writer's personal opinion, and what may seem better for one may not be so for another.