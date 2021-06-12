5 best GTA Vice City mods for better realism in 2021

GTA Vice City is, without doubt, one of the most beloved games in the GTA franchise. So much so that mods for GTA 4 and GTA 5 attempt to revive Vice City using modern game mechanics.

The glitz and glam of the 80s are some reasons why the game was such a success. The storyline and characters' mob-movie-inspired allure, as well as the nostalgic soundtrack, were also essential factors.

A lot of people still play GTA Vice City in 2021. Here are several mods to improve game realism that they could find beneficial.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five best GTA Vice City mods for better realism in 2021

5) 80s Billboards

80s Billboards in-game (Image via gtainside.com)

Many GTA Vice City players love the game because it allows them to relive the 80s. With this mod, players can make the game even more period-appropriate and realistic.

80s Billboards is a straightforward mod that does exactly what its name suggests. It replaces in-game billboards with real-life billboards from the 1980s.

4) Realistic aiming

GTA games up until GTA San Andreas did not have an accurate implementation of recoil. Tommy Vercetti and CJ would not even flinch when firing a gun, making the game seem unrealistic.

While the bullet spread indicates the presence of recoil in the game, it does not influence animation. This mod seeks to address this issue by including recoil and shake effects into the manual aiming camera.

It will now be slightly more difficult and realistic to fire machine guns and rifles in-game.

3) Cleo Parkour v4

Tommy Vercetti is quite an athletic person in GTA Vice City. Not only does he run marathons almost every other day, but he is also an expert at rolling and ducking. Unfortunately, he is unable to sit down and take a rest from all these tiresome activities.

The most ironic fact is that he can't even swim. But this mod allows him to swim on Vice City's calm beaches and perform various parkour tricks. Most importantly, Tommy can now sit back and rest on a bench.

2) Project 2DFX

There are several graphics mods available for GTA Vice City. However, the majority of them have game-breaking bugs. Project 2DFX is a mod that fixes the engine limitations of a game released in 2002.

It was created by the same person who did all of the widescreen fixes for older games. Project 2DFX improves the game's esthetics by making minor changes that allow the game to utilize the abilities of contemporary PCs.

1) First Person View Mod

One of the biggest changes in GTA 5 was the first-person camera, which came out with the PC version of the game. Several open-world games, such as the Far Cry series, use the first-person perspective to immerse the player into the game world.

Players who want to enable the first-person camera in GTA Vice City can do so by installing this mod.

