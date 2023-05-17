All GTA Vice City purchasable properties, ranked from worst to best

GTA Vice City has over a dozen properties for players to purchase, so let's look at the best and the worst ones available. Their usefulness will determine how high they're placed, which usually boils down to profitability and other valuable features. Convenient locations and garages would be examples of content relevant to each property's rank in this listicle.

This article won't include properties given to the player for free. This means the Ocean View Hotel and Vercetti Estate won't be listed. All other safehouses and assets are fair game to rank down below. Let's start with the least valuable ones before moving on to the best ones.

Note: This ranking is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Hyman Condo and other GTA Vice City properties that a player can buy from worst to best

15) 3321 Vice Point

3321 Vice Point (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $2,500

While the location is nice to drive through, there isn't much value in this safehouse. Not many missions start nearby, especially since other properties like the El Swanko Casa exist. GTA Vice City players have no garage here and must instead rely on random vehicles that may spawn.

14) 1102 Washington Street

1102 Washington Street (Image via LibertyCity.Net)

Price: $3,000

Being nearby Ken Rosenberg's starting missions is the main advantage of 1102 Washington Street. However, those jobs are already easy enough to complete just by virtue of visiting Ken Rosenberg from the Ocean View Hotel. Still, the location is easy to access, and GTA Vice City players may drive here frequently enough to save without going out of their way to do so, like with 3321 Vice Point.

13) Skumole Shack

Skumole Shack (Image via GTA Myths Wiki)

Price: $1,000

Terrible appearance aside, there isn't much to say about the Skumole Shack. You have an Uzi 9mm nearby and are close to Mitch Baker's missions. Otherwise, this property is unremarkable, as there is no garage or anything else worthwhile in this general vicinity.

12) Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory

Price: $20,000

A profit of $3,000 a day is pretty weak by GTA Vice City standards. The mission of distributing the product to NPCs is pretty slow, but the real reason to rank Cherry Popper Ice Cream Factory this low is a glitch that can permanently corrupt a player's save file. It doesn't happen to everybody, but saving elsewhere is still advised.

11) Ocean Heights Apartment

Price: $7,000

This safehouse and the next two are all very similar in terms of prices and having a garage capable of storing a single car. There honestly isn't much difference between them apart from where players can find them. Ocean Heights Apartment is near Cortez's missions and is convenient for players who hang out near Ocean Beach a lot.

10) Link Views Apartment

Link View Apartment (Image via Naizurus)

Price: $6,000

Link Views Apartment can be found near Leaf Links and is handy for players seeking to do Avery's infamously frustrating missions. It's cheaper than other safehouses with a garage, so beginners with difficulty earning money might find the low cost nice.

9) El Swanko Casa

El Swanko Casa (Image via Naizurus)

Price: $8,000

El Swanko Casa has arguably one of the best models for the building as far as actual properties go. It has a small garage and a Ruger that GTA Vice City players can pick up on one of the roofs. The Ruger is a solid weapon, so having free access to it is awesome.

8) Boatyard

Price: $10,000

The smallest profitable revenue stream is the Boatyard (excluding Sunshine Autos at the beginning). It is capable of giving players $2,000 if they complete Checkpoint Charlie at least once. You can technically beat the mission six times to earn $50,000 in addition to the $2,000 revenue stream, making it better than it might seem at first glance.

7) The Pole Position Club

The Pole Position Club (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $30,000

Earning the revenue stream here is easy. Just request a private dance and AFK for five minutes. Players will then be able to earn $4,000 a day, which is nice. Otherwise, this property is pretty mediocre, especially since eye candy doesn't quite work with GTA Vice City's graphics.

6) Kaufman Cabs

Kaufman Cabs (Image via GTA Base)

Price: $40,000

Doing all the missions might take a while, but Kaufman Cab's revenue stream of $5,000 per day is solid by GTA Vice City standards. Completing that also unlocks the only spawn location for the Zebra Cab, which is basically the best taxi in the game.

5) InterGlobal Studios

InterGlobal Studios (Image via Naizurus)

Price: $60,000

GTA Vice City players can earn up to $7,000 daily by completing all the memorable missions here. The property is pretty huge, and having access to the Skimmer (the only plane in the game besides the RC Baron) is great. The great M4 is also available to pick up here for free.

4) Print Works

Print Works (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $70,000

Print Works is the only mandatory asset that GTA Vice City players must own to unlock the final mission. Besides that, it's one of the best-paying properties and is pretty easy to access. A free spawn of Body Armor is also available on the roof.

3) Malibu Club

Malibu Club (Image via Rockstar Games)

Price: $120,000

The $120,000 price makes the Malibu Club by far the most expensive property in GTA Vice City. However, completing all the Asset Missions is worth it since you can earn $10,000 each day if you visit this location. There aren't any garages here, which makes this spot only good for players who want to make a ton of cash.

2) Hyman Condo

Hyman Condo (Image via GTA Wiki)

Price: $14,000

The Hyman Condo is very expensive for a GTA Vice City property, but it is by far the best safehouse in the game. You can store up to eight cars here normally, but astute players can technically get up to 12 vehicles in total if they squeeze in some motorcycles.

All Hidden Package rewards are available at the top of the building, and gamers can even find a helicopter here sometimes. There's also a police bribe in the driveway to help reduce your Wanted Level.

1) Sunshine Autos

Price: $50,000

It might take a while to export several cars necessary to reach the maximum revenue stream of $9,000, but it's worth it since that's the second-highest in the game. More importantly, Sunshine Autos has several huge garages and plenty of free vehicles that spawn in the showroom that cannot be found anywhere else in GTA Vice City.

